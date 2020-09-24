Superintendent directed to focus on safety, equity, achievement this school year
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials have been directed by the School Board to pause exploring options for possible attendance area changes at the secondary level.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said Sept. 18 that the School Board directed Superintendent Mary Kreger at a Sept. 8 meeting to focus on safety, equity and achievement instead of looking at potential attendance area changes during this school year.
“We’re going to be thinking about it, but in terms of a formal process and moving ahead with those, it’s been put on pause,” Taschner said of attendance areas.
The district has had broad conversations about the topic for about a year. In July 2019, district administrators told the School Board the district was looking at current enrollment and long-term trends and projections for space.
The board continued the conversation with administration at a July board retreat where district officials presented enrollment and growth projections for the district’s middle and high schools. The projections were from a report conducted by demographer Hazel Reinhardt.
Reinhardt’s report indicated that Rosemount High School and Rosemount Middle School are over capacity while Scott Highlands Middle School is “at or over” capacity, so those are the areas of highest concern. The board looked at several potential options for each school and their possible effects, Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen told the newspaper in August.
Troen said most of the growth is on the east and southeast portion of the district, in the Lakeville and Rosemount areas. Administration decided to focus on the secondary level for possible boundary changes because that’s where the biggest need was at the time.
Taschner said while the short term attendance area discussion has been put on hold, the district will still be looking at long-term planning. The district is waiting to see what its Oct. 1 enrollment count will be this year and later in the fall, Reinhardt is planning to present her report on updated enrollment projections.
“It will be interesting to see what she thinks will impact our numbers,” he said.
There are multiple factors that could affect the enrollment in future years. The district will be watching how things like housing demand will play out because of COVID-19’s impact on the economy. The district has heard some families have chosen to enroll their children in private school or pursue other options such as home school this year, but intend to return to the district when in person learning resumes full-time, Taschner said.
Families were given the choice to opt into full-time distance learning this school year by signing up for 196 Digital Academy. There are 9,144 students enrolled in digital academy of the estimated total enrollment of just under 30,000.
Taschner said the district is talking about allowing 196 Digital Academy to continue as a long-term program even after in-person learning resumes, which would also affect how facilities could be used long term.
“That’s a factor that we would definitely include as we look at that,” he said.
Taschner said before any attendance areas are changed or asking the community for a referendum to build more space, the district will need to ensure it’s maximizing its existing space.
“If we do determine there is a space need, we have to be able to show that you’re using what you have most efficiently,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.