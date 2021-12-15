Proposed attendance area changes that Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials say will help ease overcrowding at two Rosemount schools have been approved.
Without discussion, the School Board voted unanimously in favor of the changes at the Dec. 13 regular meeting. The changes are meant to alleviate current and projected overcrowding at Rosemount Middle School and Rosemount High School by fully using existing space at other district schools.
There are four approved high school changes and four approved middle school changes.
The four high school changes will move the outermost parts of the Rosemount High attendance area to three other high schools – Apple Valley, Eagan and Eastview. There are 600 District 196 high school students currently living in these four areas combined, most attending Rosemount High.
The four proposed middle school changes would move parts of the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Dakota Hills and Scott Highlands, and parts of the Scott Highlands attendance area to Falcon Ridge and Valley middle schools. There are 380 District 196 middle school students currently living in these four areas combined, the district said.
According to the district, the changes for middle school and high school attendance-area adjustments include the following areas:
• All of Inver Grove Heights and a small portion of Eagan currently in the Rosemount High and Rosemount Middle attendance areas will move to Dakota Hills Middle and Eagan High.
• The northeast corner of the city of Apple Valley in the Scott Highlands/Rosemount Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas, including the Huntington neighborhood, Valleywood Golf Course and a small portion of the Evermoor neighborhood in Apple Valley, will move to Falcon Ridge Middle and Eastview High.
• The remaining portion of the Scott Highlands attendance area north of 140th Street will also move to Falcon Ridge and would remain at Eastview High.
• The southwest corner of the city of Rosemount and northwest corner of Empire Township will move from the Rosemount Middle attendance area to Scott Highlands and will remain at Rosemount High. The area is bordered by County Road 42 and 155th Street West to the north, Highway 3 to the east, Diamond Path to the west and the district border to the south.
• The far southwest corner of the Scott Highlands Middle and Rosemount High attendance areas in the city of Lakeville/Valley Park neighborhood will move to Valley Middle and Apple Valley High. The area is bordered by County Road 46 to the north, Foliage Avenue to the east, Cedar Avenue to the west and Dodd Road to the south.
• A part of the Shannon Park Elementary School attendance area in Apple Valley will be moved to Diamond Path Elementary. This small area is bordered by Huntingdon Park to the north, Rosemount to the east and Diamond Path to the south and west, according to the district.
The changes will be implemented in phases starting with the 2022-23 school year. Families have the option to enroll at their new attendance area school or continue to be enrolled at their current school through the completion of that level. Transportation will be provided to either middle school for the next two years through 2023-24 and to either high school for the next four years through 2025-26, according to the district.
The enrollment options, according to the district, include:
• Current ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students attending Rosemount High could choose to attend their new attendance-area high school or remain at Rosemount High through graduation, with transportation provided;
• Current eighth-grade students could choose to attend their new attendance-area high school or attend Rosemount High through graduation, with transportation provided;
• Current sixth- and seventh-grade students could choose to attend their new attendance-area middle school or their current attendance-area middle school through eighth grade, with transportation provided;
• Current fifth-grade students would attend their new attendance-area middle school.
• Sibling preference – Students could attend their current attendance-area middle school or high school if they have an older sibling at that school at the same time;
• Expanded sibling preference – Current K-7 students this year in the affected areas with a sibling who graduated from Rosemount High or will graduate from Rosemount High would be allowed to attend Rosemount Middle/Scott Highlands Middle and Rosemount High, but transportation would end after 2025-26 school year;
• Expanded intra-district transfer preference - Current K-7 students this year in the affected areas who apply for intra-district transfer to the schools in their current pathway will receive enrollment preference based on available capacity; • Current third- through fifth-grade students studying Mandarin at Diamond Path Elementary will be able enroll at Scott Highlands Middle School through an intra-district transfer.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
