Those not fully vaccinated subject to weekly testing, face covering requirements
A newly-adopted policy will now require Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with testing and face covering requirements.
On Jan. 10, The School Board approved a new policy being required because of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing. The new federal OSHA standard was announced in November 2021 and the Minnesota OSHA adopted it Jan. 3.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard expedited oral arguments Jan. 7 related to judicial stays facing two federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The new emergency temporary standard took effect Monday, according to the National Law Review. As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, no Supreme Court ruling has been issued.
“It will be alive tomorrow unless the court grants a stay, in which case it will not be enforceable in the district. And I guess I should also point (out) this ... MNOSHA standard is currently in effect,” School District Attorney Jill Coyle told the board. “So to fail to adopt the policy would put us in violation of OSHA, subject to fines and penalties.”
Coyle said the new standard requires employers of 100 or more employees, including school districts, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or require unvaccinated employees to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and adhere to face covering requirements. Employers are being required to implement and an enforce a policy that complies with the federal standard.
The district’s policy addresses parts of the standard, “including collection of employee vaccination information, the requirement of COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, the requirement of face coverings for unvaccinated employees (in addition to the existing face covering requirements applicable to all employees under Regulation 708.7AR, COVID-19 Masks),” according to School Board documents.
The district’s policy states the school district “is not imposing a vaccine mandate’ in order to comply with the state and federal OSHA standard. But any employee who is not fully vaccinated will be subject to weekly testing and additional face covering requirements until they are fully vaccinated. Weekly testing requirements are planned to begin in February once administrators have developed systems for collecting testing information or when testing requirements become legally enforceable against the school district.
The policy also requires all employees to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, to provide proof. Employees who do not provide “acceptable” proof of vaccination status or an attestation will be treated as not fully vaccinated.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to be tested for COVID-19 once every seven days and will be required to report those results. Employees will have to schedule their own testing appointments and those who elect to pay for testing instead of using free options will not be reimbursed, the policy states.
New employees will be required to comply with the vaccination, testing and face covering requirements on the start date of their employment.
The policy says employees may be entitled to reasonable accommodations if the employee is unable to comply with certain requirements because of a medical condition, disability or sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.
Before the School Board vote, some district parents spoke in opposition of the policy. They cited concerns including how the identity and privacy of employees will be protected when they have to provide their vaccination status, unvaccinated employees being subject to reprisals from fully vaccinated co-workers and other effects of “forced mandates.”
Two district employees also spoke before vote and said they supported the policy because it could help protect others and allow the schools to stay open.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
