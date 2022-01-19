Funding, local control and workforce issues addressed
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School’s 2022 legislative priorities touch on funding, local control and its workforce.
The School Board approved the legislative priorities on Jan. 10. They were crafted by the district’s Legislative Advisory Council with input from the Budget Advisory Council, members of the superintendent’s cabinet and district’s COVID-19 response team.
The 2022 legislative session runs from Jan. 31 through May 23.
The approved priorities are as follows:
• Provide ample, predictable and equalized funding for E-12 education;
• Reduce mandates and increase local control, and
• Support a diverse and sustainable workforce of teachers and other school employees.
Funding
Under funding, the district is asking lawmakers to index basic education funding to inflation; increase equalization aid and index equalization formulas through growth, address unfunded special education costs and provided targeted funding to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students of color, according to the presentation.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said the general education formula allowance is the largest source of funding the school district receives from the state, accounting for 70% of general fund revenues.
“The problem is this basic funding source has lagged inflation by nearly 9% or approximately $600 per pupil over the last 20 years,” he said. “Indexing the general education formula would ensure school districts would at least receive inflationary increases in years going forward.”
Taschner said equalization aid was created to equalize the impact of school taxes on homeowners and districts with lower percentages of commercial industrial property. The issue, he added, is equalization formulas are not indexed for growth so they provide a diminishing amount of aid as total property value grows over time. Districts are seeking an increase in the aid and that the formulas be indexed for growth.
Government mandated special education services were funded at two-thirds of what it cost District 196 to provide those services last year, Taschner said. The other part was subsidized by the district’s general fund.
“We ask the Legislature to provide supplemental funding next year to hold the special education cross subsidy at the level of the current year, and to develop a plan to phase in full funding of the state’s share of special education costs,” he said.
Local control
Lawmakers are being asked to allow school districts to create school calendars that best meet the needs of their community; authorize school boards to renew existing operating levies at the same or lesser amount and allow school districts to charge for all costs associated with locating, compiling, redacting and copying data in response to requests to inspect or receive copies of government data, according to the presentation.
Taschner said data indicates that about 99% of simple levy renewals are approved by voters. The district believes allowing school boards to renew these existing levies would save time and expenses.
This year, the district has received an increased number of “extremely large” data requests. These requests are taking enough staff time to complete that the district hired two retired staff members to help with reviewing the data before its released, Taschner said.
Taschner said the frustration is some of the people who request the data never show up to get it or review after staff have sometimes taken as many as 10 hours to compile all of it. “We don’t have barriers to government data. We provide data when we have requests,” he said. “What we’re asking for, is to be able to charge reasonable costs for collecting the data.”
Workforce
The district is asking legislators to dedicate more funding for programs designed to increase the number of teachers of color in the state’s schools and entering teacher preparation programs in Minnesota; maintain multiple pathways to teacher licensure and create licensure reciprocity with other states.
The district is also seeking the removal of barriers and that incentives be provided to address the shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and other school staff, according to the presentation.
