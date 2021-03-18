Note: The fifth paragraph of this story in the March 19 print edition should have read: As a result, the district will receive $462,317 less in state funding, which Holmgren said accounts for 90% of the district’s revenue. The word less was missing from the sentence. The newspaper regrets the error.
Unassigned fund balance to remain within recommended range
The Lakeville Area School Board approved a revised 2020-21 budget during its March 9 meeting that will spend $3.7 million of its unassigned general fund balance – a reserve that can help the district through difficult financial times.
In 2019-20 the balance sat at 9.44% of general fund expenditures and is expected to drop to 6.13% by the end of the 2021 fiscal year, according to a presentation by Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren.
The budget was revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related enrollment drop from the 2019-20 school year of 11,470 to 11,290 for 2020-21, along with pandemic-related expenses for items such as personnel and equipment.
The decline in students has been attributed to families deciding to delay sending children to kindergarten, homeschooling or enrolling in private schools or outside the district. The 180-student decline represents a 1.56% drop.
As a result, the district will receive $462,317 less in state funding, which Holmgren said accounts for 90% of the district’s revenue.
Holmgren said the district hopes the enrollment decline is an anomaly. The district is projecting that enrollment will rebound in the 2021-22 school year to exceed that in 2019-20.
The district doesn’t know how many families decided to hold back their kindergarten-eligible children, but it will soon as kindergarten roundup activities are taking place. It is also unknown how many students will come back after families chose to home-school or send their children elsewhere.
With the rapid pace of new home construction in the Lakeville Area School District – which includes Lakeville, Credit River and Elko New Market – the district is projecting 2% annual increases in enrollment for the next several years.
The district had originally projected a 2020-21 budget deficit of $1.34 million. The enrollment drop added to that deficit along with $1.8 million in excess COVID-19-related costs.
The district received $1.4 million in state COVID-19 funds and $2.8 million in federal CARES Act funding.
That was not enough to offset the increase in expenditures reflected in the revised budget, which includes $6.7 million more in expenses in salaries ($2.3 million), benefits, purchased services, equipment and supplies.
Spending down the unassigned general fund balance is something the district is looking at very closely, according to Holmgren.
He said the June 30, 2021, projected amount is between the board policy of having 5 to 13 percent of annual general fund expenses on hand for emergency purposes, such as a delay in state payments, which occurred in 2010.
The district is in the process of developing its 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which is due for completion by the end of June.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
