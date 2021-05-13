Construction is scheduled to begin on the Diffley Road improvement project starting May 17.
The project includes:
• The narrowing of Diffley Road to one lane of traffic in each direction between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail.
• Installing two single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail.
• The addition of pedestrian activated beacons.
• The construction of a new trail connection from Braddock Trail to the school’s south parking lot.
• The construction of a new access to Dakota Hills Middle School/Eagan High School’s south lot from Daniel Drive.
• Improvements to the traffic and pedestrian circulation in the Dakota Hills Middle School, Eagan High School and Northview Elementary School parking lots.
Diffley Road will be closed from Lexington Avenue to Trenton Road as of June 7. During the road closure, a signed detour will be provided via Lexington Avenue, Cliff Road, and Highway 3 (Robert Trail).
One eastbound access lane will be provided on Diffley Road from Lexington Avenue to maintain access to the businesses in the southeast corner of the Diffley Road/Lexington Avenue intersection.
Work will begin on the new access road between the elementary and middle school parking lots May 17.
Beginning June 7, Diffley Road will be closed between the western elementary school access and Trenton Road. The elementary school western access will be maintained off Diffley Road from Lexington Avenue. There will be a detour to access to the middle and high schools.
The Diffley Road closure will be extended through the western elementary school access starting June 10.
This results in no access to the elementary school parking lot until the road is reopened in late August.
This is a Dakota County-led project. Additional information can be found at www.co.dakota.mn.us (search “Diffley Road”).
