Apple Valley Planning Commission reviews proposed plans
An Apple Valley auto repair and towing business is looking to expand its operations with the construction of a new garage building and exterior storage yard.
An Apple Valley auto repair and towing business is looking to expand its operations with the construction of a new garage building and exterior storage yard.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission heard plans related to an expansion of services for Dick’s Valley Service, 6781 146th St. W. during a public hearing at its March 1 meeting. The Planning Commission did not vote on the item, which is its regular policy when a public hearing is held.
According to the March 1 city report, the plans call for an exterior storage yard and the construction of a 15,488-square-foot auto repair garage. Dick’s Valley Service has told the city it plans to retain its existing operation in Apple Valley and this is an expansion of current services.
Dick’s Valley Service currently provides light and heavy duty towing and recovery, automotive or truck maintenance and repair, roadside assistance and equipment transportation. It was started in 1965 by Marilynn and Dick Tuthill and is presently run by three generations of the Tuthill family, according to the company’s website.
The company has purchased a 3.15-acre outlot at the northeast corner of Johnny Cake Ridge Road and 147th Street West for the expansion. Development of the site is limited by a 50-foot-wide easement for Magellan pipelines running through the property. Magellan has said landscaping, exterior storage or structures can be placed within its easement because of the shallow grade and age of the pipelines, according to the city.
Dick’s Valley Service plans to pave about 63,000 square feet of the lot, which is much of the land south of the pipeline easement. The plans also call for the construction of the new building.
“Code requires major auto repair to have 10 parking stalls plus one additional customer space for each 800 (square feet) of floor area over 1,000 (square feet). Additionally, one stall for every two employees. The site plan includes 24 stalls, but that does not account for the base 10 stalls required, or the additional one stall for every two employees,” the city report states. “Prior to a recommendation by the Planning Commission, the correct number of parking stalls must be shown on the site plan.”
Multiple questions and comments offered by Planning Commission members and a representative from Abdallah Candies centered on the landscaping and screening of the site.
“Additional landscaping to the east of the building is sought, pending the ability for trees to be installed due to the grade. The city encourages native plantings rather than the cultivars currently proposed,” the city report states.
The item is expected to be brought back for Planning Commission consideration at a future meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.