New conditional use permit requested for Cider Ridge Marketplace
The developer for a commercial building currently under construction on an Apple Valley church’s land is seeking another approval after its last approved conditional use permit expired.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission held a public hearing Feb. 15 for plans related to Cider Ridge Marketplace.
The original plans approved in 2020 called for constructing a 7,130-square-foot building and subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2-acre Hope Church property. The new lot was to share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West, with the new building parallel to Cedar Avenue and having a front entrance facing east.
The City Council approved new plans in 2021 after the developer submitted a revised plan to include a coffee shop with a drive-thru on the south side instead of a bank or credit union on the north side of the site. The size of the building was also increased by about 300 square feet to 7,420 square feet and moved north 27 feet from Cedar Avenue.
During the Feb. 15 Planning Commission meeting, City Planner Kathy Bodmer said the developer Hempel Real Estate and property owner, Honeycrisp Holdings, LLC are requesting another conditional use permit for a drive-thru window service in connection with a Class III restaurant at Cider Ridge Marketplace. The last conditional use permit lapsed June 10, 2022. While the review of the building permit was conducted within the one-year time frame, construction of the building was delayed to fall 2022.
Bodmer said the previously approved conditional use permit limited the operation of the drive-thru window to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the project applicants are requesting that the hours be shifted earlier to 6 a.m.
“They’re kind of feeling like they’re at a competitive disadvantage by having the later start,” she said.
City staff agrees there may be a competitive disadvantage but they have concerns about the residential zoning being 60 feet from the north parking lot and the building being 130 feet from residential, Bodmer said.
Bodmer said the project petitioners have also submitted plans for potentially revising the traffic flow for the drive-thru internally on the site to encourage vehicles to “stack” further south of the north property line.
“Previously, the drive-thru would have gone north all the way and then gone south. So, while it shortens up the queuing space, it gets the vehicles away from adjacent residential properties,” she said. “This was discussed with the city engineer. He generally supports it, but had a few questions, wants to spend a little more time with the developer and kind of work out a few details if this were to move forward.”
Bodmer said the public hearing was recommended because the “developer has a little more work to do to work through some of these issues.” The matter is expected to come up again at a future meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.