Public can visit Vietnam Wall replica,
education center July 21-24
Dart Transportation in Eagan will bring The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and a mobile education center, to Eagan for the public to view July 21-24, at Rahn Elementary School, 4424 Sandstone Drive.
The wall will be open 24 hours a day and admission is free.
The mission of the wall and education center is to educate people about the war and serve as a healing legacy for veterans and veteran families.
The community is invited to a welcome ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Rahn Elementary. The ceremony will include speakers from the Eagan American Legion, military generals, and representation from the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs.
“Dart Transportation is honored to be the host for the Wall that Heals here in Eagan, and we are hopeful that many people will be able to come and visit this sacred wall that honors our military that served and fought in the Vietnam War,” said Mike Cafarelli, president of Dart Transportation. “It helps us all remember that freedom is not free – God bless America and our men and women that serve in the military.”
The mission of The Wall That Heals is to honor the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces during the Vietnam War. The wall bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Eagan to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.
“Nothing is more important to VVMF than the health and well-being of our Vietnam veterans and their families, and we will work closely with the host to provide the best visitor experience while keeping the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors at top of mind.”
The wall will be transported on a 53-foot trailer, and when parked, the trailer opens with exhibits and artifacts built into its sides that allow it to serve as a mobile education center, telling the story of the Vietnam War. The artifacts show and tell how this was a difficult, divisive time period in the United States.
Dart Transportation built a connection with the Vietnam veterans organization because it has been involved with transport of the wall from state to state.
“Our trucking company volunteered to take it a step further to host the wall, and since there is a large military community that lives in Minnesota, Dart Transportation was fortunate to receive good news the company’s application was approved the first year of its application,” said Jennifer Shukhratbekov, brand ambassador for The Dart Network.
“This wall is the only nonprofit wall that is touring the U.S. that is actually owned by the people that own the memorial in Washington, D.C, and the only one that functions as the Vietnam Memorial Fund,” she said in an interview.
Visitors can capture a piece of memorial by doing a name rubbing.
The education center exhibit will showcase digital photos of “Hometown Heroes” or service members whose names are on The Wall, including those from the local area.
The educational exhibits will include a video program and display artifacts from soldiers and the war.
The exhibit not only tells the story of the Vietnam War, the educational piece touches on how this time in American history is surrounded by conflict. It highlights and educates the public about the American experiences in Vietnam while placing it within a historical and cultural context.
This memorial wall exhibit is the largest replica that travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure there is a reflective atmosphere at the wall. Organizers are seeking volunteers to be present on site during the Eagan visit.
More information can be found at www.thewallthatheals.org.
To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities. In April 1999, the wall toured the four provinces of Ireland and visited Canada in 2005.
The 2022 wall tour across the U.S. is sponsored by USAA, in partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry and the Blue Beacon.
Dart Transportation in Eagan employs 200 office workers and leads a 1,000-person fleet of drivers.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.