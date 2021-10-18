Lakeville Friends of the Environment
partner with others at vendor event
The Energy Trends Expo educated all in attendance about the latest in renewable technology, energy efficiency and electric vehicles.
Sponsored by Dakota Electric Association in Farmington that partnered with Lakeville Friends of the Environment, the vendor trade show was held at Eagan Community Center on Sept. 30.
Passionate owners of electric vehicles who are all customers of Dakota Electric Association gathered to network and share why they have become loyal owners of electric vehicles that were parking in the parking lot.
“It is nice to come down and talk to real owners and how they save and talk about the vehicle’s operation,” said Stephanie Pederson, energy services representative with Dakota Electric Association.
Sharing how EV owners like to showcase their personal vehicles and talk about why they have become loyal EV owners, Pederson said the expo allows the public a chance to meet and gather answers about electric vehicles.
John and Andrea Rivers of Apple Valley own two electric vehicles and are EV enthusiasts. They own a 2014 Tesla sedan that uses a super charger network. They drive this energy efficient car to travel up and back to their Wisconsin cabin without requiring a battery charge, Andrea said. The family also owns a 2021 Toyota RAV 4, a four-wheel drive car that is a plug-in hybrid that has a gas engine.
“We look at it from more of an environmental argument, and it costs us 1.2 cents a mile to drive,” John said. “It is getting easier, year by year, to make a financial case (to buy an EV), but I think it is still a little tilted if you are just purely looking at it from only an economic standpoint,” he added.
In regards to charging EV cars, most charging today is still done overnight in home garages, according to Joe Miller, public relations director with Dakota Electric Association.
“We find with our programs and with the charging programs, the vast majority of charging happens overnight where you get up and your have a full tank every day,” Miller said.
Inside attendees learned about information and research from experts in the new solar policy and Minnesota’s new Energy Conservation Optimization Act.
