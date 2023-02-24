Dakota County retailers improve alcohol, tobacco compliance rate

More Dakota County retailers selling alcohol and tobacco passed compliance checks last year to ensure underage sales are not made, according to a release from the county.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office conducts compliance checks at businesses in Inver Grove Heights and rural areas of the county. Police departments of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Hastings, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, Rosemount, South St. Paul and West St. Paul also check compliance.
Compliance rates for both alcohol and tobacco sales improved from 2021 to 2022, according to data tracked by Dakota County Public Health. Compliance checks are conducted by local law enforcement.
Tobacco sale compliance improved from 88% to 91% over the two-year period, even as the number of compliance checks increased from 277 in 2021 to 319 in 2022.
Alcohol sales compliance jumped from 87% to 94% in the same period. There were 411 checks conducted in 2021 and 462 last year. Overall, this was the second-straight year of improvement. Compliance increased from 2020 to 2021.
Businesses that fail a compliance check may receive a citation as well as education on how to comply with tobacco and liquor laws.
The Sheriff’s Office provides resources to businesses during compliance checks, including information sheets, display signs and reminders to workers about checking IDs.
Compliance checks can help reduce youth alcohol and tobacco use.
