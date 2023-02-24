Dakota County retailers improve alcohol, tobacco compliance rate
Submitted graphic

More Dakota County retailers selling alcohol and tobacco passed compliance checks last year to ensure underage sales are not made, according to a release from the county.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office conducts compliance checks at businesses in Inver Grove Heights and rural areas of the county. Police departments of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Hastings, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, Rosemount, South St. Paul and West St. Paul also check compliance.

Tags

Load comments