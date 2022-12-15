Maureen Scallen Failor will step away from her role as president of the Eagan-based Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 16 after five years of leadership.
Scallen Failor, 62, said she has been proud to serve as DCRCC president.
“I am not retiring, but I am taking some time off over the holidays, and I am going to start hitting pavement to find my final career job opportunity. I have got a lot of things in the fire,” she said.
In 2017 when she came to lead the chamber, she said she stepped into that job with a plan in place.
“I followed it to get the organization on a much better footing with internal operations and finances,” Scallen Failor said.
During her tenure, she said she made the chamber more visible and credible and recognized as a leader.
“Through my leadership, we worked to help Dakota County become ‘the’ place to work and play, and we have achieved that. … We are visible and well recognized in not only the county, but at the state level and federal level,” Scallen Failor said.
“Maureen is an incredible leader who brings a ton of energy and passion to everything she does, and she takes an immense amount of pride in telling the regional story of Dakota County, ensuring the future success of all our business partners,” said Katie Bernhjelm, a Farmington City Council member and chamber board chair-elect for 2023.
During the pandemic, she said the chamber played an integral role of being of assistance to help small businesses and all businesses during COVID.
“This was an unprecedented time – it was all unknown and people kind of froze up and were paralyzed in fear, and we needed to help them navigate and keep doors open,” she said.
The chamber worked with the Small Business Association to offer businesses low interest or no interest loans, Scallen Failor said.
“We were a conduit to the state of Minnesota and when there was a big mask outreach, we handed out 400,000 masks for Dakota County’s distribution,” she said.
“Maureen was instrumental in reaching out to members and ensuring they had the tools and information they needed to succeed, and she is the biggest advocate and cheerleader, and she led by example being innovative in her approach and challenging the board to think differently,” Bernhjelm added.
Other goals
Scallen Failor said she was very proud of the work the chamber did in advocating for transit services, partnering with nonprofits, and civic engagement.
With regard to transit, she said the past five years the focus has been to bring more access to employees, businesses and nonprofits.
“We do not want to be losing employees to Minneapolis or St. Paul because they do not own car and cannot afford a car, and this - transit - is a gap piece - and there is awareness of that,” she said.
She said she is also proud how the chamber connected with nonprofit communities.
“They do incredible work, and we use their stories because what if we did not have the Open Door (pantry) and 360 Communities?” Scallen Failor said.
She said the chamber raised the visibility of many nonprofits.
“I am most proud of that because we need to ensure that everybody has full access to all necessary means to live their life to seek education, job opportunities and housing,” she said. “Some of these issues are not traditional institutions that chambers engage in like access to child care or trying to solve homelessness, but I believe our chamber has taken a lead on those conversations.”
She said the chamber has used its pro-business approach in civic engagement, and during her time endorsed candidates from both sides of the aisle.
“We are truly a nonpartisan group and that is what we have strived for. I believe I successfully turned around this organization to truly be nonpartisan and be able to work on both sides of the aisle,” she added.
Jon Althoff, who has served on the board, will be the interim DCRCC president. Althoff was the incoming chair in 2017 and has served on a search committee when the chamber sought past presidents. He served as interim president before Scallen Failor was hired.
“Jon has great experience and he knows the operations internally and externally,” Scallen Failor said.
“I wish everybody well and I love Dakota County and it will always have a special place in my heart for all the great businesses and members and public officials in Dakota County. I will miss everyone deeply,” she said.
