Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Maureen Scallen Failor (center) is with members Don Chapdelaine of Eagan and Denise Sjoberg at the Dakota County Advocacy and Issues Forum on Dec. 2 at Lost Spur Golf Club and Event Center in Eagan.

Maureen Scallen Failor will step away from her role as president of the Eagan-based Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 16 after five years of leadership.

Scallen Failor, 62, said she has been proud to serve as DCRCC president.

