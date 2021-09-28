Dakota County has a smart solution to solve the growing need for crisis intervention training for first responders.
The county formally opened its new Safety and Mental Health Alternative Response Training (SMART) Center at a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 27.
The SMART Center, located along Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights, is a 35,000-square-foot facility that will be a permanent home for crisis response and de-escalation training to give law enforcement officers and first responders “soft skills” to improve interactions with people experiencing a mental health crisis.
The nonprofit Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team will teach public safety workers from across the region using five training rooms that can be staged with furniture and equipment to simulate real-world scenarios. Professional actors and audio and video equipment enhance the training.
The event included U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, state legislators and project partners and supporters, including local law enforcement, mental health advocates, Inver Grove Heights city officials and others.
“This is another example of Dakota County working with partners to get things done,” said Dakota County Board Chair Mary Liz Holberg. “Certainly, the mental health issues facing our communities and law enforcement at times seem insurmountable but with partnerships like this, we are going to make progress.”
The training provided at the SMART Center will save lives, said Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins.
First responders encounter people daily who struggle with mental illness and other crises, said Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, who added they need to be able to effectively help those individuals.
“The SMART Center is the symbol of how we do things like that in Dakota County,” Leslie said. “We work toward greater public safety by collaborating, by working together, and we provide cutting-edge training and a safe space for all.”
The county received $6.2 million in state bond funds to support the project in 2018. The $12.8 million SMART Center was also supported with $6.6 million in county funds.
The SMART Center also is home to the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Unit and the Dakota County Drug Task Force. The Electronic Crimes Unit helps investigate electronic equipment and evidence in criminal cases across the county. The drug task force is a partnership with 12 police departments focused on drug, gang and violent crimes.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search SMART Center.
