Rosemount joins Burnsville and Lakeville to host White House for third time since 2019
After President Joe Biden spoke at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount on Tuesday, it marked the third visit to Dakota County by a sitting president or vice president in the past three years.
The county’s suburban area in the Congressional 2nd District has been a political battleground in recent elections and the composition of both of the past White Houses have taken notice. It’s widely regarded events like these give a boost to the presidential party’s local candidates, and there was some partisan criticism offered during the Rosemount event and Minnesota GOP’s Zoom call the same day featuring the state’s Republican Congressional delegation.
Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for running up the federal deficit by $8 trillion through the 2017 tax cuts and new spending “without even giving a thought about how to pay for it.”
He said the larger social agenda in the Build Back Better plan is fully paid for, and he spent much of the latter part of his remarks explaining its features. The bill is awaiting action in Congress.
Republicans on the Zoom call Tuesday said that Biden’s policies are driving up prices for groceries, fuel and natural gas, and are not addressing supply chain issues plaguing many industries.
“Make no mistake, Biden’s visit to Minnesota has nothing to do with Minnesotans and everything to do with the midterm elections in 2022. This is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded campaign event,” Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann said in a statement.
It’s no surprise the focus was brought to the 2nd District, which has been the most competitive Minnesota U.S. House race in the past three election cycles.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, who defeated Tyler Kistner in 2020 by 2.26%, attended Tuesday’s event, along with Sen. Tina Smith, who outpolled former 2nd District Rep. Jason Lewis by 3.34% in 2020. Kistner, of Prior Lake and a former Marine, is seeking the GOP’s nomination again to run against Craig in 2022.
The 2nd District went to the Democrats for the first time in 16 years in the 2018 election when Craig defeated the one-term incumbent Lewis. Lewis succeeded Republican John Kline, who served in the House for 14 years.
That Republican to Democratic swing has also been reflected in state House and Senate races. In the early 2000s, the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage was reliably Republican. That has changed as the population has increased and become more diverse.
In 2020, the DFL swept nine House and Senate seats in District 51, 56 and 57, while the Senate District 58 area of Lakeville, Farmington and townships to the southeast is represented by three Republicans.
The White House paid particular attention to Dakota County in the 2020 election cycle.
Former President Donald Trump visited Nuss Truck & Equipment in Burnsville for a business roundtable attended by small business owners from throughout the U.S. in April 2019. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Safety Signs in Lakeville in October 2019 to tout the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at an event attended mostly by the local business’s employees. Lewis was in attendance at both events, along with other local state representatives.
In 2016, Lewis won the 2nd District by 1.7% over Craig, but lost to her by a 5.5% margin in 2018. She carried Dakota County by 10.7%, as three incumbent Republican Minnesota House members in the newspaper’s coverage area lost their seats to Democrats.
The suburbs of the Twin Cities are widely viewed as a prime location for swinging elections. While some voters cross over party lines from election to election, an analysis of the 2018 vote in the newspaper’s coverage area found that increasing the voter turnout was key to the Democrat wins.
Analysts say that voter turnout was also key to Trump’s election in 2016, as he was able to energize people who didn’t vote in previous elections.
Trump lost the popular vote in Minnesota by 1.5%, or 44,765 votes, in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Biden won the popular vote by 7.12%, or 233,012 votes, over Trump in 2020. The number of votes cast in Minnesota that year increased by 10.9%, or 324,716 votes, from 2016.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
