Dakota County honors crime victims, advocates

Since 1981 the Dakota County Attorney’s Office has observed National Crime Victims’ Rights Week during the month of April.
This week marks an annual challenge to the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieve full justice for all victims of crime.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office will observe the week by celebrating progress achieved in crime victim programming and raising awareness of victims’ rights and services.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a reminder to victims and survivors that they are not alone.
This year’s theme focuses on rights, access, and equity for all victims that aid crime survivors find their justice, and it commemorates the progress made by all involved in the crime victims’ rights movement since its inception.
Throughout the years, the opportunity for victims to disclose their victimization, get connected to resources, and receive the support they need has been expanded. However, despite the progress made there is always room for improvement.
The county will continue work to make services more accessible, equitable and culturally appropriate. It will continue to build partnerships across the community that will enable all victims the ability to receive assistance they deserve.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office declared its commitment to crime victims in 1977, when it established a Victim/Witness Assistance program.
Since its inception, tens of thousands of victims have received non-judgmental support, case specific information, and guidance through the criminal justice system. These resources assist victims in recovering from harm caused by crime and the resources are offered at no cost.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to honor history, celebrate accomplishments and recommit work to the mission.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena commented: “One of my top priorities as Dakota County Attorney is to safeguard the legal rights of crime victims and ensure that equitable, inclusive, and culturally appropriate services are available to help them find their justice. I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the victim advocates and prosecutors in our office who assist crime victims in navigating the criminal justice system on a daily basis.”
If you or someone you know has been a victim of crime, help is available.
For more information regarding crime victims’ rights or other services, contact Kelly Nicholson, victim witness supervisor, at 651-438-4471.
