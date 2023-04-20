Dakota County Attorney’s Office will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 23-29, 2023.
This special week marks an annual challenge at the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieve full justice for all victims and survivors of crime.
The National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a reminder to victims and survivors they are not alone. This year’s theme “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change” calls upon communities to amplify voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have confidence to be heard, believed and supported.
In recent years, the opportunity for victims to disclose their victimization, get connected to resources, and receive support they need has been expanded; however, despite the progress made, there is always room for improvement.
The county attorney’s office said: “We need to commit to elevating and engaging survivors to lift their voices, inform policy and practice, and thereby affect change. By engaging survivors, it ensures responses and services to victims and survivors are credible, meaningful and centered on their individual needs.”
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office said it declared its commitment to crime victims in 1977, when it established a Victim/Witness Assistance Program. Since then, tens of thousands of victims have received non-judgmental support, case specific information and guidance through the criminal justice system. These resources are free and assist victims in recovering from harm caused by crime.
The National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an excellent opportunity to honor history, celebrate accomplishments, and recommit to the mission, the county attorney’s office said.
“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to the victim advocates and prosecutors in our office who assist crime victims in navigating the criminal justice system each and every day,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. “As the Dakota County attorney, it is my responsibility to safeguard the legal rights of crime victims and ensure that their voices are heard, and services are available to help them find their justice.”
For more information regarding crime victims’ rights or other services, contact Kelly Nicholson, victim witness supervisor, at 651-438-4471.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.