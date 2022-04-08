Springtime has arrived in Minnesota. Warmer temperatures also mean there’s more to do. Dakota County offers a variety of events and activities in the spring.
• Get out on the greenways: Let’s face it. Spring can be muddy. Now is the perfect time to re-acquaint yourself with Dakota County’s paved regional trails and greenways while hiking trails firm up. Biking, walking and in-line skating are all welcome, as is leashed dog walking. Regional trails and greenways are free to use. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search trail conditions.
• Go fly a kite: Check out the picnic area near Whitetail Woods’ main trailhead or the open spaces on Schaar’s Bluff at Spring Lake Park Reserve. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search parks.
• Clean up the environment: Volunteer for the Minnesota River Spring Clean event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30. Help pick up trash along the Minnesota River and Minnesota River Greenway. Email garrett.zaffke@co.dakota.mn.us to sign up or for information on more volunteer opportunities.
• De-clutter your home: If household cleaners, old electronics and used batteries have been piling up over the winter, there’s no better time to offload those at The Recycling Zone. For hours, location and more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search Recycling Zone.
• Embrace your inner poet: April is National Poetry Month. Take part in Dakota County Library’s annual Poetry Contest and attend a poetry workshop. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search poetry.
• Attend a virtual teen job fair: An online job fair will connect teens with prospective employers. Event runs April 9–17. A live chat with employers will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. Visit www.dakotacounty.us and search job fair.
• Get vaccinated: Dakota County Public Health continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics. To learn more and schedule an appointment, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search COVID vaccine.
