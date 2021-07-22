NOTE: The July 23 print edition story reported that people could purchase advance tickets online. That option is not available. People can purchase advance tickets at the fair office in Farmington.
Don’t be surprised if there are a few tears shed this year at the Dakota County Fair.
After a year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event, many of the people who would have seen each other then will be reuniting in-person for the first time during the fair’s run Aug. 9-15 at the fairgrounds in Farmington.
Mark Henry, who has served for many years on the Dakota County Agricultural Society Board that plans the fair, said he felt that kind of emotion after seeing a fair friend earlier this year in person.
“I used to see him two or three times a month, and then I hadn’t seen him since March of last year. We stood in the snow for an hour talking about everything,” he said. “That’s the kind of emotion we have now. There are so many people who have worked together a long time on the fair, and now we’ll be able to see them again. … It kind of brings tears to your eyes.”
For most of the past 12 months, the fair planning group had been meeting virtually to organize Dakota County’s big show that includes events, activities and food for pretty much every taste imaginable.
After a series of Zoom meetings, he said the fair board started meeting in person, socially distanced and with masks, about six months ago in Ahlberg Hall, but the last meeting they were elbow to elbow.
Distance meetings were hurdles that they managed to negotiate, but Henry said the excitement really ramped up when COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings started to be relaxed as vaccines were developed and infection rates dropped in Dakota County and throughout Minnesota.
That’s when they knew they would be having a fair in 2021 after a lost year.
Henry said organizers did their best to plan a fair in 2020. He said they had many ideas that were “outside the box” to ensure social distancing and the like, but it proved too daunting with the restrictions.
After the fair was canceled, one of the novel ideas the board had was three Fair Food Weekends on the grounds in 2020. The events attracted scores of visitors, as many were willing to wait in long lines to get their taste of the fair.
That’s one of the reasons Henry expects attendance to be robust this year.
Another reason is attendance at other fairs in Minnesota.
Henry is what one might call a county fair enthusiast, as he tries to attend at least two or three other ones throughout the year.
Based on his travels, he expects attendance (if all goes right with the weather) to be great.
Henry said there was three times the attendance at the Cannon Valley Fair along with four times the numbers spectators to its classic car cruise when compared with 2019.
“I have never seen it that crowded, and that is a small fair,” Henry said. ”Are we going to have the same thing? I don’t know.”
He said his attendance prediction is also based on the fact that people are wanting make up for lost time.
“They want to be back to normal,” he said. “That is what we want to see too.”
Henry said fair organizers are keeping their eye on COVID-19 variants that are spreading in other parts of the country, but it seems that Minnesotans are doing their part to keep them from shutting down large gatherings or precipitating another mask mandate. Dakota County surpassed 70% of the adult population being vaccinated last month.
“I am anticipating big crowds,” he said. “Especially with a free fair.”
It’s true that they say the best things in life are free, and now the Dakota County Fair can be counted among them.
People won’t have to pay per-person gate admission as they did in previous years, though costs still remain for parking on the fairgrounds site ($10 per vehicle for a day and $30 for the week) and for grandstand events.
“I expect the demolition derby to be packed to the hilt as it usually is,” Henry said.
He said he didn’t have any specific advice for people in avoiding crowds, but he noted that people can purchase grandstand tickets at the fair office to make sure their seat is guaranteed.
Henry said if the fair has high attendance, he encourages people to be patient if some vendors don’t have all of the products they are expecting. Due to supply chains being interrupted from the COVID-19 pandemic, some products have been in short supply.
He said he’s seen some fair vendors run out of food before the day was done. Most of that had to do with attendance, according to Henry.
One of the advantages of dealing with the crowds is that the fairgrounds has ample space for people to spread out. Henry said Dakota County has the largest county fairgrounds in the state at 338 acres.
With all that acreage, the fair also offers a wide range of experiences for people.
Henry said one of the great things about the Dakota County Fair is that it is a very traditional fair.
The presence of the Dakota City Heritage Village and the largest 4-H organization in the state means that people can experience history and farm life, past and present, all in one place.
He said many people come to the fair to see fair judging for cattle, horse, sheep and other farm animals.
Many others enjoy seeing the historic re-enactments at Dakota City. While there will be no threshing demonstrations this year, people will be able to see docents in the various late 1800s buildings cooking, blacksmithing or undertaking some other activities from days long ago.
“I love history,” Henry said. “It is great to see some of the buildings that reach back that far. I don’t think there’s another fair that has that on the scale we do.”
He said his favorite part of the fair is the Chautauqua music, dancing and acting performances underneath the tent in Dakota City Heritage Village.
The Chautauqua shows recount elements of Dakota County’s history while drawing a thin line between drama and comedy.
“There is so much to learn,” Henry said. “That’s important to me.”
Henry said he is nervously excited for the fair to start.
“One of the things we are concerned about is the help,” he said. “We rely on a lot of high schools kids or seniors. If you have the time, we just need the help.”
He said it’s a great way to give back to the community and get paid in the process.
Among the biggest needs they have are for parking attendants, ticket sales and grounds monitors.
He said it takes a whole lot of good people to put on the fair.
“It is going to be fabulous,” Henry said.
More information about the fair is at dakotacountyfair.org. Also look for the newspaper’s special Dakota County Fair edition in the July 30 edition and online at SunThisweek.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.