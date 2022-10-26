Dakota County League of Women Voters
hosts debate forum
Kathy Keena and Matt Little who are running for Dakota County attorney shared views in a heated forum moderated by the Dakota County League of Women Voters.
Moderator Lynn Lewis, a League member and co-chair of the Voter Service Committee, served as moderator during the one-hour Sept. 19 forum broadcast on Eagan Community TV and shared to YouTube, online platforms and cable government channels.
Dakota County Attorney Keena and former state Senator Little received the most votes in the August primary.
The office handles appeal cases in state and federal appellate courts, develops and administers several adult and juvenile diversion programs, represents the county in child protection and adult protection matters including civil commitments. The office provides child support enforcement services and establishes paternity in public assistance cases and handling election complaint cases.
Priorities
In 2021, Keena was unanimously appointed by the County Board as county attorney to fill out the term of James Backstrom who retired. Backstrom backed the promotion of Keena.
“My key priority in partnership with the Dakota County Law Enforcement agencies is to continue protecting public safety by prosecuting crime in a fair and just manner, and to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit and to ensure the rights of crime victims are vindicated and protecting public safety, I will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to reduce criminal justice involvement with those living with a mental illness and/or a substance abuse disorder,” Keena said.
“I am running for the position because I have devoted 22 years of my life serving the residents of this county, performing the duties of the county attorney, and I have the depth and breadth of experience to lead a staff of nearly 100 employees to effectively carry out those duties and to do so with good judgment, common sense and integrity,” Keena added.
Little said “I am running to provide safety and justice for all.”
Born and raised in Lakeville, Little served two terms as Lakeville mayor and state senator.
“I am running because I think the next generation deserves better than what they are getting – things are not working,” Little said.
“As county attorney we can reduce the gun violence that is tearing through our schools and country by prosecuting straw person purchasers, by keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and felons, and we need to take every threat that comes through seriously, and I will advocate for background checks, red flag laws and a ban on assault rifles,” Little said.
“I will make sure every child feels safe in going home, and I will protect seniors from fraud and abuse, and I will end cycles of violence and make sure that every sexual assault allegation is heard, investigated and prosecuted,” Little said.
Little said he wants the county attorney’s office to shift the sentencing away from prosecuting cases of marijuana. He said he will work to end the criminalization of poverty, prosecute wage theft and protect the environment.
“The number one pressing issue is that we need leadership in the county attorney’s office, and I think some people would be surprised to know that the county attorney’s office has one fewer employee than it did in 2018 and we are one of the, if not the, fastest growing counties in Minnesota.”
In 2020 and 2021 an increase in the budget was not requested by the county attorney’s office, Little said.
“The attorneys are overwhelmed and there continues to be a backlog that causes problems with retention and handling the case load,” he added.
Keena explained the one less attorney since 2018 is because she took a leave of absence from her position as chief deputy. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office added two attorneys this past year due to American Rescue Plan Act funding the County Board provided to the office. This funding allowed her to hire two temporary attorneys for a period of two years to deal with the criminal case backlog.
Keena said the number one thing that keeps her awake at night is fentanyl poisoning.
“When we talk about drugs that are really killing people, it is actual fentanyl poisoning and it has become a national public health crisis. Illicit fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45, and the number of deaths exceed the combined death of suicide, COVID, car crashes and gun violence for that age group, and we are not immune to that in Dakota County,” Keena said.
Within the cities in Dakota County, last year 56 individual overdosed and died, and of those, 42 were attributable to overdoses from the use of fentanyl.
“We are being flooded by this drug, and as of three weeks ago our Dakota County Drug Task Force (DCDTF) had confiscated about 100,000 pills that contained illicit fentanyl,” Keena said.
When asked how to address this issue, Keena said the solution is a multi-prong approach that includes equally important work of prevention and educational awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.
“Our office has been participating in public awareness forums and along with that is enforcement,” Keena said.
Dakota County is prosecuting fentanyl cases aggressively, Keena said.
“The county is now co-sponsoring a training with the DCDTF to train law enforcement on the investigation of those overdosed deaths,” she added, with 95 trained officers across the county in police departments.
Reduce crime plan
To reduce overall crime, Keena said the county is working on solutions that prevent people with mental illness or substance abuse disorders from entering into the criminal justice system in the first place.
“Dakota County has been a leader in that, and within the last two years Dakota County has implemented the pilot project that has been implemented fully and having crisis calls going to 9-1-1 actually diverted to crisis social workers,” Keena said.
Co-response teams work with embedded social workers in most police departments across Dakota County to help with cases and follow up on needs from crisis calls, Keena said.
Little responded: “We need leadership on the budget and we need someone that knows how to work with the board to get an adequate budget if we are going to keep people safe and heal people and take care of this county.”
Since the county has not had a budget increase for four years, Little said that the hiring of two temporary attorneys is not a good enough.
“We need long-term plans for the budget with an established budget to serve the citizens in the county,” Little said.
“On fentanyl, what we are doing is not working since deaths are at an all-time high,” Little said.
“We cannot solve everything in the courtroom and we have to look beyond that with a comprehensive approach to the individual and make sure we have and give people the treatment they need to reduce the amount of people who are addicted to this drug, and we can’t do that with just tunnel vision and prosecuting everyone that is addicted, it just doesn’t work that way,” Little said.
Gun violence
One forum question: “Many are concerned with gun violence in our communities. What would you do to reverse this trend?”
Little said: “We can enforce conditions of release once they are arrested for a violent crime or have a proclivity for violence.” He said there can be conditions added to the sentence saying a person is not allowed to possess or purchase a firearm.
“We need to enforce those and very rarely is that enforced, and we can also go after the laws on the books in terms of straw person purchases and making sure people are buying guns from those that are eligible are being prosecuted,” Little said.
“Background checks that was something Jim Backstrom was advocating at the Capitol his entire career,” Little said.
Keena responded: “Prosecuting gun crimes is not the solution and is not the entire solution, and is definitely not a long-term solution,” Keena said. “To reduce gun crimes and crimes in general, we as a society need to work on the root causes of violence such as systemic racism, poverty, house instability and providing adequate services for mental health and substance abuse disorders.”
“Considering gun control, we also have to be cognizant of the daily community gun violence that occurs,” Keena said. In 2020, she reported firearms were the means used in 63% of homicides that occurred in Minnesota.
“Studies show that gun sales are being conducted by a limited number of unsavory gun dealers, straw purchasers, and most commonly they are being stolen from legal gun owners who aren’t safely securing their guns in their homes,” she said.
Aggravated assault
One query was “Besides gun violence, what are other public safety concerns in Dakota County and how should the county attorney’s office address them?”
Keena reported a rise in aggravated assaults that fall under domestic and assaults with strangers cases. “What we are seeing with so many of our cases is that people that are not addressing mental health issues and substance use, and that’s why I think that is so important for us as a society and not just as the county attorney’s office,” Keena said.
Keena said she will work hard, but added “It does take all of us coming up with solutions.”
Little said: “I don’t think lock up your guns is a good enough strategy, people want to know whether we support background checks, red flag laws and a ban on assault weapons. I think the other things that people are worried about are crimes related to cars and car jackings, car thefts and catalytic converter thefts, and that is at the top of the people’s minds around the metro area,” Little said.
Closing remarks
Little said he believes there needs to be more investment in county attorney staff budget and funds to fight fentanyl abuse and other crimes like car jackings to reduce overall violent crime and gun violence that he said is at an all-time high.
Little said since Keena has been in office for 22 years and there has not been the necessary changes, they are not going to get done under her leadership.
“Things are not working now and we are not safe right now,” Little said.
He said there needs to be an increase in the county’s overall budget to serve residents’ public safety and mental health needs in addition to addressing the attorney retention problem with attorneys being overworked and unable to keep up with the criminal backlog of cases.
Keena said: “The position of county attorney is nonpartisan and it is so for a good reason, and in performing the duties of county attorney I am sworn to uphold the state and federal constitutions and in doing so I set aside my personal, political beliefs whatever they may be, and in my role as a prosecutor I have the responsibility of administering justice and this carries with it a responsibility to ensure that defendants are recorded procedural justice, and that guilt is decided on the basis of sufficient evidence, and in performing my duties I must be able to act without fear or favor; politics cannot enter into any of the decisions that I make.”
“Public service with the county’s attorney office is my passion because of my 30 years of experience in two different county attorney offices, I am the only candidate who has the qualifications and proven experience for this job, as a criminal prosecutor I have handled over 6,000 felony level cases including homicides, I have significant jury trial experience,” Keena said.
“My opponent has not prosecuted any cases and has never tried a criminal case,” Keena said, adding that she has also conducted several grand juries, vindicated the rights of thousands of crime victims, argued several times before the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court, and successfully argued a criminal case before the U.S. Supreme Court, unlike Little.
