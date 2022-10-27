Seeking election as Dakota County attorney are Kathy Keena, who currently serves in the role, and Matt Little. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Kathy Keena, incumbent
Age: 59
Family: Husband Kurt; and one adult daughter
Occupation: Dakota County attorney
Education: JD from Mitchell Hamline School of Law; BA in criminal justice/sociology from Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Dakota County attorney – May 2021 to present; chief deputy Dakota County attorney – July 2019 to May 2021; Criminal Division head, Dakota County Attorney’s Office – June 2013 to July 2019; Assistant Dakota County Attorney – April 2000 to June 2013; Lyon County attorney – 1992 through 1997; assistant Lyon County attorney – 1990 to 1992; Board of Directors, Minnesota County Attorney’s Association; Board of Directors, United Way of Hastings
1) Describe your leadership style and how that would apply to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office?
My leadership style is to be authentic meaning that I am self-aware, open, genuine, and transparent. I lead by example, demonstrating my values through my behaviors and the behavior I expect of others. I am values driven rather than needs driven, meaning doing the right thing is paramount – this is especially critical for those in the office exercising prosecutorial discretion. First, and foremost, prosecutors are ministers of justice which carries with it the responsibility to ensure that those accused of a committing a crime are accorded procedural due justice and that guilt is decided upon the basis of sufficient evidence.
2) How do your past experiences in law and public service prepare you for the job?
During my 30 years of public service, I have performed all the statutory duties of the office including, but not limited to: the prosecution of over 6,000 felony level offenses committed by adults and all level of offenses committed by juveniles; providing legal advice to the County Board and county departments; safeguarding the rights of crime victims; representing the county in child and adult protection matters; and providing child support enforcement services and paternity establishment. Moreover, I have held several key leadership positions that have prepared me to lead an office of nearly 100 employees.
3) In what area or areas could the County Attorney’s Office be doing better? What should be done to improve in this area or areas?
The office has performance measures we utilize in each division of the office. One performance measure that dipped is the number of days taken for issuing a charging decision in adult criminal cases (i.e., case is charged, not charged, or referred for further investigation). The goal is 30 days from the date the case is received in the office. In 2021, we made a charging decision within 30 days in 55% of the cases, down from 63% in 2020.
We are in the process of evaluating why this dip may have occurred. This includes considering: (1) whether it was related to prosecutors not having enough office time because of increased court appearances and jury trials related to the criminal case backlog; and/or (2) whether 30 days is a realistic timeframe given the amount of digital evidence prosecutors must now review as compared to when the 30-day performance goal was set.
4) What can the Dakota County Attorney’s Office be doing differently to ensure a safer community?
We need to continue working on finding solutions to reduce justice involvement with those living with a mental health and/or substance use disorder. The office collaborated with the County Board and other county departments on the implementation of initiatives to intercept persons experiencing a mental health/substance use crisis from the justice system, including the diversion of crisis calls from 911 to crisis social workers, the use of co-response teams, and embedding social workers in police departments to follow up with and offer services to those who experienced a crisis. We also need to continue moving forward with construction of the proposed 16-bed behavioral crisis center to provide an alternative to jail. Finally, we need to continue moving forward with the proposed construction of an integrated health unit addition at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center to better address medical and mental health needs of those who do become justice involved.
Matt Little
Age: 37
Family: Wife Coco Little (fellow attorney); daughter Poppy
Occupation: Independent attorney
Education: Graduated from Rosemount High School before receiving BA in political science at the University of Minnesota-Morris and law degree, magna cum laude, at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Summary: former mayor of Lakeville, former state senator, former Lakeville City Council member, served with many local boards, committees, and nonprofits. Detail: 2010: Matt wins election to Lakeville City Council; served on many committees and boards including the Downtown Lakeville Business Association, Public Safety Committee, Municipal Legislative Coalition, and the Economic Development Commission. 2012: Matt wins election as mayor of Lakeville. 2014: Matt unopposed, reelected mayor of Lakeville. 2016: Matt wins election as state senator, District 58. He authored and co-authored over 60 bipartisan bills and brought $17.7 million back to the district for infrastructure and bonding.
1) Describe your leadership style and how that would apply to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office?
The Dakota County attorney is an advocate working on behalf of the people of Dakota County. A county attorney’s job involves setting policy, making key decisions about the legal process within the county, managing the County Attorney’s Office, staff, and budget, and advocating for resources and policy changes at the Capitol. The role requires leadership, vision, and good judgment. I have exhibited these traits in my previous experience as a state senator, mayor, and attorney. I also know the value of a strong team and seek best practices from the brightest legal professionals Minnesota has to offer.
2) How do your past experiences in law and public service prepare you for the job?
I am honest, trustworthy, and transparent. I clearly tell you where I stand on the issues in this race. My political and legal qualifications give me the right experience for the job. I am the only candidate who has ever been elected and successfully ran a large government office. As the two-time mayor of Lakeville, I oversaw a multimillion-dollar budget, with hundreds of staff serving over 60,000 people. As state senator, I advocated for vital changes to state and local law, and negotiated funding bills involving billions of dollars. These experiences are essential to lead the County Attorney’s Office.
3) In what area or areas could the County Attorney’s Office be doing better? What should be done to improve in this area or areas?
I will fight for Safety and Justice for All. Despite a massive criminal case backlog, the Dakota County Attorney’s office hasn’t even attempted to increase its funding or staff. This backlog causes our communities to be less safe. I will secure more staff and resources to address the backlog and hold violent criminals accountable.
I’ll ensure that every sexual assault allegation is heard, investigated, and prosecuted accordingly.
I will shift focus away from marijuana prosecution and use all resources available to go after those selling hard drugs, like fentanyl and methamphetamine, that are killing our friends and family. I’ll also work with the County Board, local nonprofits, and the Legislature to ensure those struggling with addiction can get the help they need.
With gun violence at a 20-year high, I will prosecute illegal straw person purchases and advocate for background checks and red flag laws.
4) What can the Dakota County Attorney’s Office be doing differently to ensure a safer community?
Keeping our neighborhoods safe is my top priority. A few of my important priorities include:
Reducing crime, and clearing the current case backlog; promoting best practices and training for police and staff dealing with domestic and sexual assault cases; establishing a Veterans Court right here in Dakota County to ensure tailored help and resources are provided; working together with law enforcement and addiction treatment organizations to reduce the use and distribution of dangerous drugs; advocating for common sense gun safety proposals such as background checks and red flag laws; diverting nonviolent issues to social workers and health care professionals; ensuring law enforcement has proper training for cases involving mental health issues; fighting elder abuse and scams; enforcing laws on wage theft and worker abuse; and protecting Dakota County from environmental degradation.
