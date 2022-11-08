The Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area includes five Minnesota Senate and nine House races.
Of the Senate seats, two are held by DFL incumbents, one by a Republican, and two are open seats (District 57, Apple Valley and Rosemount; and District 58, which includes Farmington, a portion of Rosemount and southeast Dakota County townships).
State Senate results nearly all precincts reporting
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|State Senator District 52 25 precincts in contest. 24 of 25 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Stephen Lowell
|14448
|36.73%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Jim Carlson
|24835
|63.13%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|58
|0.15%
|State Senator District 55 23 precincts in contest. 23 of 23 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Pam Myhra
|15316
|44.59%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Lindsey Port
|18996
|55.30%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|39
|0.11%
|State Senator District 56 24 precincts in contest. 24 of 24 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Jim Bean
|17008
|43.25%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Erin Maye Quade
|22281
|56.66%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|38
|0.10%
|State Senator District 57 23 precincts in contest. 23 of 23 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Zach Duckworth
|24258
|58.61%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Jackie Craig
|17106
|41.33%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|28
|0.07%
|State Senator District 58 46 precincts in contest. 45 of 46 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Bill Lieske
|20296
|52.61%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Clarice Grabau
|18243
|47.29%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|36
|0.09%
State House results nearly all precincts reporting
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|State Representative District 52A 11 precincts in contest. 10 of 11 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Fern A. Smith
|6294
|38.07%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Liz Reyer
|10223
|61.83%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.10%
|State Representative District 52B 14 precincts in contest. 14 of 14 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Cynthia Lonnquist
|8636
|38.22%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Ruth Richardson
|13934
|61.67%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|23
|0.10%
|State Representative District 55A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Gabriela Kroetch
|8549
|46.90%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Jess Hanson
|9668
|53.04%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|12
|0.07%
|State Representative District 55B 11 precincts in contest. 11 of 11 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Van Holston
|6601
|41.52%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Kaela Berg
|9288
|58.42%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|11
|0.07%
|State Representative District 56A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Joe Landru
|7168
|39.89%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Robert Bierman
|10786
|60.02%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|16
|0.09%
|State Representative District 56B 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Joe Scanlon
|9456
|44.33%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|John Huot
|11854
|55.57%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|21
|0.10%
|State Representative District 57A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Jon Koznick
|13039
|62.53%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Greg Henningsen
|7792
|37.36%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|23
|0.11%
|State Representative District 57B 11 precincts in contest. 11 of 11 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Jeff Witte
|10466
|51.61%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Erin Preese
|9790
|48.28%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|22
|0.11%
|State Representative District 58A 18 precincts in contest. 18 of 18 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Gary Bruggenthies
|9481
|45.46%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Kristi Pursell
|11362
|54.48%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|13
|0.06%
|State Representative District 58B 28 precincts in contest. 27 of 28 precincts reported.
|Party
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Republican
|Patrick Garofalo
|11038
|62.55%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Steve Dungy
|6591
|37.35%
|WRITE-IN
|WRITE-IN
|17
|0.10%
