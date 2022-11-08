american flag art.jpg

The Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area includes five Minnesota Senate and nine House races. 

Of the Senate seats, two are held by DFL incumbents, one by a Republican, and two are open seats (District 57, Apple Valley and Rosemount; and District 58, which includes Farmington, a portion of Rosemount and southeast Dakota County townships). 

State Senate results nearly all precincts reporting

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
State Senator District 52 25 precincts in contest. 24 of 25 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Stephen Lowell 14448 36.73%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jim Carlson 24835 63.13%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 58 0.15%
State Senator District 55 23 precincts in contest. 23 of 23 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Pam Myhra 15316 44.59%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Lindsey Port 18996 55.30%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 39 0.11%
State Senator District 56 24 precincts in contest. 24 of 24 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Jim Bean 17008 43.25%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Erin Maye Quade 22281 56.66%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 38 0.10%
State Senator District 57 23 precincts in contest. 23 of 23 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Zach Duckworth 24258 58.61%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jackie Craig 17106 41.33%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 28 0.07%
State Senator District 58 46 precincts in contest. 45 of 46 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Bill Lieske 20296 52.61%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Clarice Grabau 18243 47.29%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 36 0.09%

State House results nearly all precincts reporting

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
State Representative District 52A 11 precincts in contest. 10 of 11 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Fern A. Smith 6294 38.07%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Liz Reyer 10223 61.83%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 17 0.10%
State Representative District 52B 14 precincts in contest. 14 of 14 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Cynthia Lonnquist 8636 38.22%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Ruth Richardson 13934 61.67%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 23 0.10%
State Representative District 55A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Gabriela Kroetch 8549 46.90%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Jess Hanson 9668 53.04%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 12 0.07%
State Representative District 55B 11 precincts in contest. 11 of 11 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Van Holston 6601 41.52%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Kaela Berg 9288 58.42%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 11 0.07%
State Representative District 56A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Joe Landru 7168 39.89%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Robert Bierman 10786 60.02%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 16 0.09%
State Representative District 56B 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Joe Scanlon 9456 44.33%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor John Huot 11854 55.57%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 21 0.10%
State Representative District 57A 12 precincts in contest. 12 of 12 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Jon Koznick 13039 62.53%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Greg Henningsen 7792 37.36%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 23 0.11%
State Representative District 57B 11 precincts in contest. 11 of 11 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Jeff Witte 10466 51.61%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Erin Preese 9790 48.28%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 22 0.11%
State Representative District 58A 18 precincts in contest. 18 of 18 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Gary Bruggenthies 9481 45.46%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Kristi Pursell 11362 54.48%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 13 0.06%
State Representative District 58B 28 precincts in contest. 27 of 28 precincts reported.
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Republican Patrick Garofalo 11038 62.55%
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Steve Dungy 6591 37.35%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 17 0.10%

