Looking for residents to serve on four committee seats
Dakota County residents are invited to join a citizen advisory committee that provide advice and recommendations to Dakota County Board of Commissioners.
Openings are available on the following committees:
· The Extension Committee, in partnership with the University of Minnesota, assists in approving programs, establishing the budget and evaluating staff for Extension programs. The committee meets four times per year in Farmington.
· The Library Advisory Committee shares input to improve library services, makes recommendations on disputed material and accepts gifts up to $500 for public library purposes. The committee meets bimonthly at various library locations.
· The Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee recommends works of art, performances, art activities or preservation of art in public spaces within Dakota County. The committee meets monthly at various library locations.
· The Special Board of Appeal and Equalization hears appeals from property owners regarding property valuation or classification of properties. The board meets annually in June in Apple Valley.
Other Dakota County citizen committees include the Personnel Board of Appeals, Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Each committee requires consistent attendance for meetings. Incumbents may be eligible for reappointment. Committee applications are retained for one year.
Dakota County residents interested in serving on a committee can apply online or call County Administration at 651-438-4418 for an application. Applications are taken until all openings are filled.
