Concerns raised about potential removal of temporary stop signs near school
Apple Valley resident Mike Lueck recently told Apple Valley City Council members speeding has been an issue on Garden View Drive for years.
Many motorists “recklessly” cut through the neighborhood to reduce their commute time, according to Lueck.
So, Lueck and other residents in the area were pleased when temporary stop signs were installed on Garden View at the intersection with Baldwin Drive, near the access to Valley Middle School in early September. Public Works Director Matt Saam said they were meant as a temporary measure for a new pedestrian crossing that was not finished by the contractor in time for the start of school because of delays related to COVID-19.
On Sept. 24, Lueck told the City Council during public comment he and other residents became concerned when he learned the city was looking to take the temporary stop signs down. He presented a petition with 107 signatures requesting that the council consider making the temporary stop signs permanent or that they at least be left up while the intersection goes through a traffic study.
“It’s almost just like dropping the green flag in the Garden View raceway, the speedway in Apple Valley,” he said of removing the temporary signs. “And by the way, that intersection has no school crossing guards, and no extra police patrols to speak of.”
Garden View Drive was developed in the early 1970s, according to the city. Parts of Garden View have been getting some improvements this year.
Saam said the project has involved Garden View from Elm Drive to County Road 42 and Whitney Drive to 160th Street West receiving a new mill and overlay of the pavement.
Permanent driver feedback signs have been updated on Garden View. Two were installed in the southbound direction with one near the Baldwin intersection and another new sign near Garden View Court. An updated sign was installed for northbound traffic near Garden View Court, Saam said.
“These signs are meant to alert oncoming drivers of their speed,” he said.
A section of Garden View Drive from Whitney Drive to Oriole Drive received new watermain and an existing sewer was rehabilitated. The roadway was narrowed at the pedestrian crossing at Whitney and a pedestrian refuge island with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon and additional turn lanes to the school access were added at the Baldwin intersection. The work is expected to be complete by Oct. 15, Saam said.
During the Sept. 24 meeting, council members asked city staff if the temporary stop signs can be left up until the matter is studied further. Saam said staff plan to bring the issue before the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee for its input before coming back to the council with a recommendation.
Saam told the newspaper in an Oct. 1 email that the temporary stop signs will remain in place until an engineering study is finished and presented to the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee.
“If the study indicates that permanent stop signs are warranted, then following the TSAC meeting we’ll take that recommendation to the City Council as placement of permanent signage requires City Council approval,” he said. “If the engineering study along with TSAC finds that permanent signs are not warranted, the temp signs would likely be removed when the RRFB device is operational.”
City staff are currently looking at scheduling the next Traffic Safety Advisory Committee meeting in November. They would then go back to the council, and Saam hopes to have answers and a permanent solution by early December, he said.
Saam said City Engineer Brandon Anderson has begun the engineering study and it should be finished by November, in time for the next Traffic Safety Advisory Committee meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.