Gym relocates from Apple Valley to Hope Fieldhouse
There are CrossFit gyms all over the south metro, but there has never been one in Rosemount – until now.
A longtime CrossFit gym in Apple Valley has moved to Hope Fieldhouse at 2645 145th St. W. in Rosemount.
CrossFit 5885 opened in 2012 next to the Elsmore Swim Shop in Apple Valley, when the number of new gyms was growing rapidly.
Gyms were opening in small towns, suburbs and inner cities, often less than a mile apart.
But Rosemount residents had to leave city limits if they wanted to try the CrossFit craze.
“It seems like happenstance where they open,” 5885 owner Jonny Jensen said. “It’s tricky with the noise. It’s not really the music. It’s the weights dropping on the floor. The sound would travel throughout the facility.”
CrossFit incorporates elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting and gymnastics in its daily workouts.
It was one of the biggest trends in fitness in the 2010s.
According to Morning Chalk Up, a website dedicated to CrossFit, from 2012-2015 approximately 8,500 new gyms opened.
Like many small businesses, CrossFit 5885 had to close its doors last spring, so Jensen loaned equipment to members and gave them workouts to do at home.
“We did OK,” Jensen said. “It’s become such a family here. Our members were really supportive.”
He’s had some of the same members since they opened.
“From correcting diabetes, obesity, introducing fitness to people, the messaging of CrossFit never really changes,” Jensen said. “What I see, especially with the quarantine, people started realizing how much more important exercise and physical and mental health is for them, and CrossFit fits the bill. Not just the fitness aspect but the community aspect. Working together. Supporting each other.”
The time off also gave them time to move.
Jensen spent the last few months bringing the rowers, weights, barbells and kettlebells into the new location at Hope Fieldhouse.
Hope Fieldhouse recently opened with four basketball courts, a fitness center and walking track.
It was about two and a half years ago that Jensen met Dan Corley, president of Hope Fieldhouse, about a possible partnership.
“It took about 15 minutes for us to realize our shared vision was very much in line,” Jensen said.
The building was constructed with a CrossFit gym in mind.
“They cut out a concrete slab separate from the rest of the building so the sound wouldn’t reverberate throughout the rest of the building,” Jensen said.
The partnership is beyond just a lease.
Jensen and the coaches will serve as personal trainers for the fitness center, and offer group fitness classes to members of Hope Fieldhouse.
The location is near several housing developments in eastern Rosemount so he’s hoping to reach new members.
“The opportunities here for us are huge because of the untouched community around us,” Jensen said.
CrossFit 5885 offers group fitness classes for all ages, abilities and walks of life.
Jensen is confident in CrossFit’s training methods.
CrossFit 5885 started as an endurance training facility catering to runners, triathletes and swimmers.
“It was short lived,” Jensen said. “We morphed into a CrossFit gym after less than a year.”
A longtime personal trainer, Jensen is a student of movement and training. He said he helped created the associate degree program at St. Paul College for personal training.
“I taught from all the certification manuals for personal training and fitness,” he said. “Based on what I see now, CrossFit has exceeded all of them now from health and fitness and corrective exercise methods.”
It allows for scaling workouts back or up. The gym can cater to adapted athletes as well.
Jensen said they’ve had members as young as 12 years old and those well into their 70s.
They also cater to athletes who want to compete. Co-owner and Jonny’s wife, Alana Jensen, is a competitive CrossFit athlete.
CrossFit 5885 also caters to police, first responders and members of the military by offering a “generous discount.”
It’s also home to a local Faith RX chapter, which is “a combination of God and CrossFit,” Jensen said. “Every other week they come in for an hour workout and a talk.”
It’s the only Faith RX chapter in Dakota County, he said.
For more information, visit www.crossfit5885.com or hopefieldhouse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.