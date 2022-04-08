U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in a Twitter message posted later in the day.
She said she is fully vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms at this time.
The news comes one day after Craig, along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who also said she has tested positive and is asymptomatic, were at the White House with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama for the signing of an executive order of an Affordable Care Act rule.
Those present on the stage for the bill signing were not wearing masks and were interacting closely.
Biden, who is 79, said he has not tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday night, according to Politico.
Several other White House and congressional Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19, some of them among the 37 cases connected to a dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
Craig said she received several negative tests this week while in Washington, D.C.
After receiving a positive test, she said she has immediately isolated herself from staff and colleagues consistent with CDC guidance and is working remotely.
“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive their boosters as soon as possible in order to protect themselves and their communities,” she said in the Twitter message.
COVID-19 in some parts of the world is surging again due to the omicron subvariant BA.2.
The seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. is 29,000 per day as of April 7. That is down about 10,000 from the March 2-8 average and 210,000 from the Feb. 2-8 average.
