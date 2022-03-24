Some rural areas taken away, while suburban portion added
Not long after Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was declared the winner over Republican Tyler Kistner in the 2020 2nd District election, the two sides appeared headed for a rematch. Whether it was the 2.26% margin of victory or the litigation surrounding the death of third-party candidate a few weeks before the election, Craig and Kistner continued to be asked about the 2020 results and looking ahead to 2022.
Craig made her bid for a third term official on Sunday when she held a campaign kickoff in Burnsville.
“The unbelievable turnout here today goes to show just how motivated Democrats are this cycle,” Craig said in a statement. “That’s because when you elect a Democrat after enduring 70 years of Republican leadership, you notice when infrastructure improvements come to your district, health care costs go down and small businesses and working families take priority over corporate interests. The folks here today know we can take nothing for granted this upcoming November. We have too much left to do.”
Kistner has been active on the campaign trail and was recently named on March 16 as a full National Republican Congressional Committee Young Gun by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. The designation is a sign the NRCC will invest campaign dollars in Kistner with the idea that the 2nd District seat can be flipped.
“This is a tremendous honor for our campaign, and a big step forward in restoring servant leadership to the people of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District,” Kistner said in a statement. “Since we began this campaign, we have been committed to finding common sense solutions to better the lives of Minnesota families. This announcement solidifies our race as a top target for Republicans across the country as we work to flip this seat and retire Nancy Pelosi as speaker.”
NRCC reported that in 2020, 25 Young Gun candidates won.
After defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis in 2018 by 5.5%, Craig won the 2020 election with 48.18% of the vote to Kistner’s 45.92% – a margin of 9,580 votes. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks received 5.83% or 24,751 votes.
There is no third party candidate who has emerged, and Craig and Kistner will be campaigning in an altered 2nd District after a redistricting plan was accepted in February.
The 2nd District lost the most in rural Goodhue and Wabasha counties, while adding the suburban Woodbury area in Washington County and rural LeSueur County.
Kistner carried Goodhue and Wabasha counties with 54.20% and 59.55% of the vote, respectively, to give him a 7,001-vote advantage in those two counties.
The 2nd District adds Le Sueur County, which went for the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, 57.62% to DFLer Dan Feehan’s 36.63% – a 3,480 margin.
The Woodbury area leaned Democratic in the 2020 election. For example, House District 53B residents in southeast Woodbury went for Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum 54.24 - 40.47% over Republican Gene Rechtzigel for a 4,230 vote margin. This is not a full representation of the new area added to the 2nd District in Washington County.
Aside from the geographic changes in the district, another potential third party candidate could alter the dynamics. Weeks received more than 20,000 of his 24,483 votes in Dakota and Scott counties in 2020. That’s more than double Craig’s 2020 margin of victory.
Those votes are up for grabs in 2022.
Weeks portrayed himself as an outsider candidate, and pundits say Legal Marijuana Now candidates have typically attracted more liberal voters.
Weeks’ impact on the race went beyond the ballot box.
After Weeks died on Sept. 21 of an accidental overdose due to substance abuse, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said a state law that says a major party candidate who dies within 79 days of Election Day would lead to a special election. It would have been held in February 2021, but Craig successfully challenged the state law, as the U.S. Supreme Court said a law U.S. House members are elected in November preempted the state law.
The 2nd District Republican convention will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville.
Kistner served nine years on active duty, mostly in the elite Marine Special Operations Forces unit known as the Marine Raiders. Kistner served on four overseas tours and advanced to command more than 500 U.S. and partner nation personnel on numerous counterterrorism and counter China/Russia aggression operations. During his active service, Kistner had command and control of Special Operations programs totaling over $100 million in budget and assets. After his active duty ended, Kistner entered the Marine reserves.
Tyler and his wife Marie live in Prior Lake with their daughter Elodie and son Gabriel.
Craig was raised by a single mother who had three children while earning her teaching degree. Craig worked two jobs to help put herself through college. She is a small business investor, the former head of global human resources and corporate relations for St. Jude’s, and a former newspaper reporter.
She and her wife Cheryl Greene have four sons – three who have graduated from college or tech school and one in the Rosemount High School class of 2021. They lived in Eagan for nearly a decade and recently moved to Prior Lake. Angie attends church in Apple Valley and is a Rotarian who has served on several local community boards over the years.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
