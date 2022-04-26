Sponsorship grows to $50,000
headed toward goal of $100,000
Eagan Rotary Club's Live to Give Walk fundraiser and community event will collectively put its best feet forward when it receives a proper, welcoming send off from Saint Thomas Academy's Crack Drill Squad.
The public is welcome to join the festivities on Saturday, May 7, to witness the showmanship and collective marching patterns and synchronized aerial gun maneuvers designed to embody pride, dignity and excellence pursued at Saint Thomas Academy.
The rain-or-shine Live to Give Walk participants will gather from 8 to 9 a.m. The start time is 9 a.m. at Central Park, 1507 Central Pkwy., Eagan.
The precision drill team will perform at 8:30 a.m. and offer a formal, grand send off to all.
“This precision team will amaze and entertain families and walkers as they arrive for the Walk,” said Andy Schmitz, walk co-chair and owner of Andrew Schmitz Farmers Agency and an Eagan Rotarian.
Formed in 1937, The Crack Drill Squad is one of the Academy’s longest-standing traditions that dates back nearly a century and today consists of 10 seniors, five juniors, and two sophomores.
“These students exemplify the brotherhood of the Academy and strive for excellence not as a team but as a family,” said Neil Constine, a master gunnery sergeant with USMC who is retired.
The group represents Saint Thomas Academy at many elementary school events across the Twin Cities and entertain during military ceremonies, veteran memorials and funerals of past squad members.
The public can still register to walk for free at https://www.4giving.com/BB4F.
This fundraiser has four organizations that will receive contributions: DARTS that serves seniors, Dakota Woodlands that shelters women and children, and The Drawer, a nonprofit that donates socks and underwear to the needy, and Eagan Rotary Foundation that celebrates all who work to enrich the Eagan community.
The 1.1 mile walk pathway within Central Park is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and wagons.
After-walk refreshments will be available for purchase and California Dip & EAT food truck will serve breakfast, along with a Mimosa Bar from Wildcats.
The live entertainment will be provided by the band Gus Sent Me that returns for a second year to play classical, southern country music.
The Walk sponsorship packages range from $2,500 to $500 and all funds contribute to the fundraising success.
Donations can be made online and details can be found at eaganrotary.org, or by contacting Jodi Hassing at jodi.hassing@edwardjones.com or 651-402-7597.
SPACES, the $5,000 presenting sponsor, is a New York-based tech company that created a phone App for a no-contact parking entrance, exit and payment via any smartphone.
Founded in 1987, the Rotary Club of Eagan boasts 58 members and information can be found at eaganrotary.org.
