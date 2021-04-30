Residents can learn more at community volunteer event
A movement is underway to start a new Lions Club in Apple Valley.
Stillwater residents Dennis Kelly and his wife, Cheryl Kelly, are spearheading the effort to get a new Lions Club started in the city and announced their intentions publicly at the April 8 City Council meeting. They are planning a community volunteer event Thursday, May 13, to get the word out and help some local causes at the same time.
While there are already Lions Clubs in the neighboring communities of Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount, the Kellys still believe Apple Valley would benefit from having its own club.
“We like to see Lions Clubs serve in the community where the people live,” Dennis, a member of the Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions, said. “Apple Valley with a population of almost 50,000 people does have needs there that would fit basically all of the service areas that Lions work in.”
Dennis serves as chair of the board of directors for the MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation. Cheryl, also an Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions member, is the global membership chair of their district, which encompasses Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties.
It was Cheryl’s role as a global membership chair that helped spark the idea behind starting a club in Apple Valley, she said.
“It’s, I want to say, one of my responsibilities to look at areas that do not have a Lions Club, and that could use one,” she said.
Cheryl said her first Lions Club experience in Apple Valley was in 2019 when they were asked by Valley Middle School’s nurse to provide vision screenings for the school’s seventh-grade students. Since Apple Valley does not have its own club, volunteers for the screenings primarily came from Washington County.
The experience gave Cheryl the idea start a club in Apple Valley. The effort was delayed with the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and the fact they were not able to go into schools to do further vision screenings.
“I think there’s been talk of trying to start an Apple Valley Lions Club for a couple years,” she said. “With this screening that kind of ... got a platform (of) ‘Hey, you know, here is something viable that we can do.’ ”
Dennis said the typical steps to start a new Lions Club include an organizational meeting followed by a membership application process. A minimum of 20 people need apply before an application can be sent to Lion Clubs International for a club charter. At the present time Lions Clubs International has waived the membership fee.
“Hopefully there are more people that are interested but that’s the minimum you need,” he said.
Lions Clubs International focuses on five main global causes: diabetes, vision, hunger, the environment and childhood cancer. However, individual clubs have the discretion to choose which of those causes they want focus on and take on other projects to address needs in their local community even if they don’t fall within one of those five causes, according to Dennis.
“So it could be as simple as finding a person who had a stroke and needs a wheelchair ramp to their house to get in and out of that house,” he said.
Volunteering event
The community volunteer event being organized by the Kellys will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Apple Valley Community Center’s Community Room, 14603 Hayes Road, Apple Valley.
The event will include a collection for used eyeglasses in good condition; free vision screening for children ages six months to 16 years old; donations will be collected for 360 Communities and an informational talk at 7 p.m. about joining the Lions Club.
Cheryl said they are planning to hold another outreach event in June at a location to be determined.
Dennis and Cheryl said they were both drawn to the Lions Club to help others and make a difference. They’ve also gained friendship and camaraderie from it.
“It’s just that bond that you feel with people working together towards a cause of helping others,” Cheryl said.
For more information about becoming involved with a Lions Club in Apple Valley or the organization, email Cheryl Kelly at 5m6avlions@gmail.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
