The League of Women Voters of Dakota County will host a virtual forum for candidates seeking election to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners District 7 (Apple Valley-Rosemount) on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 7-8 p.m. at Spectrum Channel 180, Frontier’s Vantage Channel 191 or 192 or Apple Valley’s and Rosemount’s YouTube pages.
Candidates Chris Gerlach and Mary Hamann-Roland are seeking election to the District 7 seat. Ballots may be cast for the candidates starting Sept. 18 via absentee voting through the general election on Nov. 5. Questions for the candidates will be accepted in advance via email to lwvdakotacty@lwvmn.org.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. It does not endorse candidates for office or political parties.
