Browse artists' tents, hear live music 

The 5th Annual Country Faire is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

The free event will feature arts, books, music, and food inside the auditorium and on the lawn.

Sponsored by the Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library, guests can browse through artists’ tent and stop by the auditorium to see more art and meet award-winning authors who will sign and see their books.

Take a break and sit outside to listen to great live music and enjoy the tasty faire from area food trucks.

Tags

Load comments