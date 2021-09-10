Another restaurant venture is being proposed for Apple Valley’s largest remaining undeveloped area.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of plans Sept. 1 related to Copper Pint, a 11,517-square-foot restaurant proposed for a 2.72-acre lot. The restaurant would be constructed in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
According to the city, the proposed restaurant site is just west of Pilot Knob Road and 157th Street and is part of a 34-acre area of planned commercial development. In recent months, a Chipotle restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, a Starbucks in a multi-tenant building and a car wash operation planned for that area have all received City Council approvals.
The Copper Pint would have a rooftop dining area, bar and indoor banquet area located on the second floor. The rooftop patio would be about 2,000 square feet and have 28 seats.
“The 1,400-square-foot, 77-seat bar area will be a semi-enclosed seasonal area with a roof, two overhead doors on the west wall and sliding glass door panels on the south wall that will be installed. The 1,880-square-foot banquet room will have seating for 60 patrons and a stage, which will be used year-round,” a Sept. 1 city report states.
The plans call for the site to include 163 parking spaces. Direct access to 157th Street will not be permitted but access to that road will be through two north and south private streets.
The plans indicate a sidewalk along the east side of English Avenue would connect to a path along the north side of 157th Street. An internal sidewalk connection would be made from the front of the building to the English Avenue sidewalk. Staff are recommending a second sidewalk connection be made from 157th Street to the sidewalk along the west side of the building, the city said.
Korey Bannerman, the owner of the proposed establishment, also owns other restaurants including Willy McCoy’s which has locations in Albertville, Andover, Bloomington, Champlin, Chaska and Ramsey, and McCoy’s Copper Pint in Shakopee. He said he’s excited about being in Apple Valley. No further details about the proposed restaurant’s menu offerings were shared.
The project will go before the City Council for its consideration at a future meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
