Eight new courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West
Long-awaited new pickleball courts planned for Johnny Cake Ridge Park West in Apple Valley are now becoming a reality.
Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said construction on the eight new pickleball courts just south of the Eastview High School tennis courts began in May and is expected to finish in August.
The City Council approved additional amenities for the courts during its June 10 meeting. The new amenities include a shade shelter, picnic tables, trash and recycling receptacles, paddle racks and miscellaneous information signage and wind sock.
“The cost for these amenities totaled $84,605. We do expect the Council to review a change order request at an upcoming meeting related to some fencing items,” Carlson said.
Over the last two years, the city had been looking at potentially relocating six outdoor pickleball courts at Hayes Park to help resolve a dispute about the level of noise coming from the courts. Some residents living near the courts on the south side of the park have said the noise has been a problem since the courts were put in a few years ago. In response, the city took other actions to mitigate the noise including the installation of a sound attenuation fabric barrier and changing the hours of play.
“We plan to host a neighborhood meeting sometime this fall to get feedback from the community and the neighbors of the Hayes Park pickleball courts to determine what the future holds for the courts. The new courts at Johnny Cake Park West will be a great addition for pickleball enthusiasts,” Carlson said.
According to Carlson, the city also offers dual striped courts for tennis and/or pickleball at Greenleaf, Hagemeister, Pennock, Redwood and Scott parks.
“The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee has been meeting to review the 2018 Parks and Recreation Master Plan to determine what the future parks and recreation needs of the community are. At this time, there are no planned additional pickleball courts in the community,” he said.
The city and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District entered into a joint powers agreement for the Johnny Cake Ridge Park West project based on the their mutual interest in building courts in the same location. They also wanted to take advantage of a single contractor to do the work, which they believed would result in lower bids because a larger project was created. The district’s project entails the reconstruction of eight tennis courts.
“The actual bids were 30% lower than the engineer’s estimate, which is a fantastic savings for both the city and ISD 196 and ultimately taxpayers. The city is paying for the pickleball courts and ISD 196 is paying for the tennis courts,” Carlson said.
So far, the city has spent $403,937 for the project while the district has spent $476,978, according to figures provided by the city and school district.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
