all mn valley group web.jpg

The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale will perform concerts on May 5 and 6 in Burnsville.

 Photo submitted

Performances to include Broadway star Laura Osnes

Molly Schrade said she was looking for a way to get involved as a performer after she gave birth to her first child.

all mn valley laura osnes web.jpg

Broadway star Laura Osnes, an Eagan High School alumna, will perform during the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale’s concerts on May 5 and 6. More information about the group and tickets for the concert are at mvwcsings.org.
all mn valley judy sagen web.jpg

Judy Sagen founded the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale in 2011.

