Performances to include Broadway star Laura Osnes
Molly Schrade said she was looking for a way to get involved as a performer after she gave birth to her first child.
Schrade, a Shakopee resident and 2009 Eastview High School graduate, worked professionally as an actress and has done choreography.
She reached out to her high school choir teacher Judy Sagen and asked if she could be part of Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale, a community treble choir founded in 2011 by Sagen. Sagen retired the same year from Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 after teaching choral music in the district for 37 years. She worked at Valley Middle School and Rosemount, Eagan and Eastview high schools.
“When I came back to Minnesota after living in Iowa, I wanted to get back involved and I was always involved in musical theater, but musical theater schedules just were not going to happen with a newborn,” Schrade said.
Schrade joined the group in spring 2022. There are a lot of extracurricular choir opportunities but she knew Sagen’s group “was going to be done with excellence,” she said.
“That’s something that she really strives for and really pushes,” Schrade said. “And so when I wanted to get back into something, I wanted it to really be worth the time and the commitment that I was going to put into it. So that’s kind of why I sought her out.”
The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale is set to perform and recognize the group’s 10th anniversary during concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13801 Fairview Drive, Burnsville. The group is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year because it did not meet in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at www.mvwcsings.org/tickets.
The 10th anniversary concert will be a collaboration with Genesis Jazz Orchestra and Tony Award nominated Broadway and TV star Laura Osnes. The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale will open the concert performing some of its favorite repertoire from the past 10 years, as well as performing with Osnes on a Broadway medley, which includes selections from many of the shows Osnes starred in on Broadway. She will also perform jazz and big band standards with the Genesis Jazz Orchestra, according to a news release.
The Genesis Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece jazz ensemble, will perform “Some Enchanted Evening” under the direction of band leader Dave Hagedorn, a retired artist in resident at St. Olaf College in Northfield, the release said.
Sagen said she’s formed a close relationship with Osnes, an Eagan High School alumna, over the years. She was teaching at Eastview while Osnes attended Eagan, but she worked with Osnes during summer productions.
“The one thing I want to say about Laura, is this kind of welcome home ... back to Minnesota,” she said. “So we’re hoping that ... people have heard of her.”
The concert finale will also include 28 men that include Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale members and former students, Sagen said.
Erica Sallander Lumley, a longtime Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale member, said she hopes people will go into the concert with an open mind, ready to move through a variety of emotions.
“Variety is the spice of life! Judy (Sagen) really pulled a variety of music styles together, and each song brings out a different aspect of the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale’s capabilities and strengths,” she said. “The audience should expect something very moving and memorable.”
Lasting connections
Sagen said during the chorale’s first-ever rehearsal, she started with about 80 members which was a big surprise for her.
“I didn’t know how many I was going to have, because I just advertised it by word of mouth and in the newspaper, and they kept coming in, they kept coming in,” she said. “Pretty soon I had about 80 women that wanted to sing, many of them being alumni from the District 196 high schools that I taught at so it’s really been fun.”
The group typically has between 85 and 90 members, but around 70 will be performing in the upcoming concerts because several active members are snowbirds, Sagen said.
The age of the singers range from 19 to their 70s. The mix includes retired, newly married, pregnant women and mothers of multiple children, Sagen said.
“They come from all over. The south metro, I would say is the majority yet we have people from Minneapolis, St. Paul. They come as far as Luck, Wisconsin, Red Wing; all over the metro area,” she said.
Aside from the chance to perform, the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale has also been a place of connection and friendship, according to Schrade and Sallander Lumley.
That connection has been so important to Sallander Lumley that she’s made a three-hour commute round-trip from Luck, Wisconsin, since 2014, for rehearsals or concerts. She’s been involved with the group, which she calls her “musical home,” since 2011.
Sallander Lumley said people have asked why she chooses to drive that far, and she tells them it’s worth it. An Eagan High School graduate, she is also one of Sagen’s former students. She added she couldn’t leave Eagan fast enough at age 18; at age 34 she headed back for the choir and at age 45 she’s grateful for the depth of those roots.
“I am held by a community of women. Some of these women held space for me and loved me through my childhood, continuing to do so today. Other women walked beside me through my childhood, and still others became loving space holders for me now,” she said. “Love compounded. My purpose in life is to bring more love to this Earth, and this group helps to ensure that my love well is never depleted.”
Schrade has become involved on the chorale’s board since joining. She said she’s valued the friendships with women from all stages of life. They have taken trips to a cabin for retreats and meet casually after rehearsals.
Some are still raising their children while others are a “Grammy” with grandchildren the same age as her 1-year-old child.
“Those women have become some of my dearest friends now. I mean, we talk at least once or twice a week,” she said.
