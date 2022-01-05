Commissioner Kathleen A. Gaylord will serve as chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in 2022.
Gaylord, who represents District 2, was elected chair by her fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 4. Gaylord has served on the board since 2003. Before being elected commissioner, she was South St. Paul mayor and a city council member.
“As the board chair for 2022, I'm committed to doing what we as a county do so well and to doing it in a fiscally responsible way that benefits our constituents and our taxpayers," Gaylord said. “I truly appreciate the honor of leading the board in 2022."
As she began her term as chair, Gaylord announced she will not seek re-election in November.
“It has been my honor to serve the constituents of District 2 and to work with my fellow commissioners in the support of Dakota County," Gaylord said. “I look forward to a positive and productive year alongside fellow commissioners and the staff."
Gaylord succeeds Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg, who was chair in 2021. Commissioner Liz Workman was elected vice chair for 2022.
Gaylord highlighted Dakota County priorities for 2022:
• Continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including increasing vaccinations, supporting testing efforts and educating the public about the importance of vaccines.
• Supporting economic relief for taxpayers by securing substantial federal and state dollars.
• Completing transportation upgrades, pedestrian safety improvements and pavement maintenance.
• Working on a proposed new county library in South St. Paul.
• Restoring full hours of operation at most library locations and eliminating late fees for youth materials.
• Continuing to address mental health issues by adding staff to respond to crisis situations.
• Making park and greenway improvements, including reintroducing bison to Spring Lake Park Reserve and beginning construction on the final gap in the 27-mile Mississippi River Greenway.
For more information, visit the Board of Commissioners page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.