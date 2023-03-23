Eagan cartoonist partners
As a kid, cartoonist Matt Wendt got into trouble for doodling and not paying attention in school.
Now the Eagan artist has carved out a life and livelihood in which he’s free to deploy his creative energy and illustrate in a superhero fashion that brings adventure to readers and fans of graphic novels and cartoons.
Wendt is living his dream, getting paid to doodle and bring to life all kinds of story lines in graphic novels and comic books.
Wendt, 47, illustrated the new graphic novel “Sons of Ashgard: III Met in Elmgard” that will be published May 9.
He illustrates at his home studio with a light-table desk that’s full of colorful toy superheroes. Happy to share the same creative office space with his wife, Becky Grutzik, Wendt said she is a talented painter, artist and illustrator.
Wendt admits perhaps he has never quite grown up but he is having fun in his chosen profession. Wendt can refer to his inner child when he visualizes cartoon characters and fantasy superheroes.
This artist was inspired as a boy to begin drawing after he watched a PBS TV show that showed children how to draw. He learned about the techniques of shading and perspective.
As a cartoonist, he draws line art with black and white images that are then colored by someone else, which is common for most comics and graphic novels. He uses ink brushes and ink pens to illustrate on special white paper, although he also uses digital methods to create characters because it saves time, he said.
“I am having a lot of fun and it is almost a hybrid of animated Disney influence,” Wendt said.
Minnesota author Chad Corrie wrote the graphic novel “Sons of Ashgard.” He began developing his creative imagination as a boy who was writing by age 12.
Today a prolific author, Corrie has written comics, graphic novels, prose fiction of varying lengths, and an assortment of other odds and ends, he said. He is also the host of several podcasts. Corrie’s work has been published in other languages and produced in print, digital and audio formats.
Corrie, 45, said he is undoubtedly living out his dream since he has been able to write for a living for more than 33 years.
“When I was 12, I was looking for a career, and I was thinking, What can I do and not do any work and sit around and write stories?” Corrie said in amusement. He found the right niche and has made a career in being able to write about different genres, mostly in comic books and graphic novels.
“I have loved fantasy fiction and have gravitated toward that and stayed there,” he said.
Corrie has a new book, “The Shadow Regent,” coming out March 21, published by Dark Horse Books, a prose division of Dark Horse Comics with distribution through Penguin Random House. He’s planning a four-state book tour.
One book excerpt is written in poetic fashion: “With bloody hands and sorrowful heart I set my sails and soon depart. For a brighter day my soul does long. A place to hope where I can belong.”
Corrie discovered a fondness in the craft of writing about adventure and wrote his first illustrated story in high school.
Throughout his career he has worked with different publishers and admits to facing many challenges and a few false starts. But he remained determined to live out his dream with a career in which he could enjoy storytelling.
“I realized that with time and effort and a whole lot of patience with a hurry up and wait ... it is all about the process of learning the industry and becoming effective in what to do, and I have had to temper my expectation and be realistic in seeing what you can do physically,” Corrie said.
The “Sons of Ashgard” graphic novel tells the story of Erick Redfur, who seeks a new life after being exiled from his homeland.
“He craves a fresh start but has yet to find it,” Corrie said. “Hopeful of a better fate in Elmgard, he soon finds himself embroiled in a series of troubling events that quickly escalate into a near kingdom-wide war, yet even as he attempts a remedy through fast thinking and the aid of some new companions, he risks jeopardizing his chance for a more peaceful future. But in so doing he’ll find his redemption along with new hope for the days ahead.”
His writing career has succeeded by his own management of expectations and exploring what he can do to continue building on relationships.
After he saw the original Batman movie in 1989, he became fascinated with comic books.
Corrie’s books usually tell stories of different factions working with each other and God working among them, Corrie said.
“Everyone has an agenda and they are trying to take advantage of the situation, and missing because a god who disrupts the universe and then a goddess who gives birth to a god, and how this affects reality and dealing with aftermath of a wizard,” said the Spring Lake Park resident. “This is traditional fantasy with gods and powers like that, but not like the ‘Lord of Rings.’ It is more like ‘Game of Thrones’ except it is less political and dealing with the gods and not as bloody and violent.”
Corrie hosts three podcasts and puts together fantasy maps, history, glossary and wallpapers about his work for smartphones and tablets at www.tralodren.com.
The author and cartoonist connected through Matt Wendt’s wife.
Corrie said: “Matt describes himself as a cartoonist, but he is very unique and has more of an old school approach and that drew me to him, and I knew I had to keep my eye on this guy and his style is what caught me, and we are a good fit with our temperament and style.”
Both author and cartoonist will appear at the Eagan Barnes & Noble on May 20. They look forward to talking with fans and potential new readers. Both will also appear June 17 at the Mall of America Barnes & Noble.
To see city locations and check out Corrie’s work, go to www.chadcorrie.com.
