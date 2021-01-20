Residents can apply to fill vacant council seat
Clint Hooppaw received 19 text messages on his cellphone during the Jan. 14 Apple Valley City Council meeting.
They were congratulatory messages for the new role he was chosen to undertake.
Hooppaw was appointed Jan. 14 by the City Council to serve as the next mayor, filling a vacancy left by previous Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland. Hamann-Roland resigned her position as mayor Jan. 4 to take her seat on the Dakota County Board. Before the appointment, Hooppaw had served as a City Council member since 2011.
Hooppaw is the first new mayor Apple Valley has had in more than 20 years. He was sworn in as mayor along with Council Members Tom Goodwin and Ruth Grendahl who were reelected to their seats in November.
“It was an honor to be nominated; even more of a surprise to just not see a lot of discussion and then it was a unanimous decision,” Hooppaw said during a Jan. 15 interview.
Hooppaw has lived in Apple Valley with his wife and daughter since 2005 and is the vice president of credit at Wings Financial Credit Union. He will serve as mayor until the term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
He said when he was first elected to the City Council, he was stepping into a scenario where things were running pretty well. He believes that’s still the case in 2021 and it will mostly be continuing the work the city is doing.
“I think for me the biggest thing to get working on is just understanding the new pieces of the role and connecting with those projects that are underway the initiatives Mary (Hamann-Roland) had been working on,” he said. “I’m very much, let me kind of get in and learn and figure out where the priorities need to be.”
When asked about what some of the issues the city will need to address this year, Hooppaw noted several things. He said redevelopment and development will continue to be important and cited the 400-plus acres of mining land that will be developed in future years. There are other areas of the city where redevelopment is occurring.
Hooppaw said the impact of COVID-19 on the retail, restaurant and hospitality industry is a concern. The shutdowns have been hard on businesses and the city will have to see how that storm can be weathered.
Filling another vacancy
Hooppaw’s appointment as mayor creates another vacancy on the City Council.
The council chose to follow precedent with filling vacancies for mayor and a City Council seat.
When Mayor Will Branning was elected to the County Board in 1996, the council chose a current City Council member to become mayor, creating an open seat on the council. The council then announced an open process to accept applications from residents interested in filling the vacant council seat. The applicants were interviewed and a City Council member was selected.
The City Council voted Jan. 14 to accept applications from community members to serve on the City Council. The city will advertise the vacancy and accept applications until Feb. 15. City Administrator Tom Lawell said during the meeting he expected the application process to be finalized by the end of this week.
Hooppaw said the council hasn’t made a decision for how the interview process will work. During the meeting, he said he would like to see information about the applicants posted on the city’s website so the community can learn about who’s interested in the role.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
