Damage concentrated in Apple Valley, Burnsville and Savage
Clean up in some Dakota County cities continued through earlier this week after a fast-moving Sept. 17 storm system caused widespread damage and spawned two confirmed weak tornadoes in the southeast metro.
According to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, the storm moved into the west metro around 2:15 a.m. and moved out of the metro by 3:30 a.m. There was a lot of “downburst damage” from the south metro to Hudson, Wisconsin, but two tornadoes, rated EF-0, were confirmed where the damage was concentrated in Apple Valley, northeast Burnsville and Savage.
The two tornadoes touched down not long after 3 a.m. – one near Highway 13 and Cliff Road in Burnsville and the other was near Cedar Avenue and 145th Street in Apple Valley.
Meteorologist Eric Ahasic said the damage included downed tree branches, uprooted trees and power being knocked out in some areas.
Many area schools had delayed starts. In District 196, all schools were delayed by two hours. Two schools, Rosemount Elementary and Rosemount Middle, were canceled Sept. 17 as Xcel Energy worked to restore power at those sites. All Connections Preschool and early childhood special education classes were canceled.
In the Farmington School District, Boeckman Middle School and Farmington Elementary School dismissed early from school because of issues related to power outages.
In the city of Burnsville, William Byrne Elementary school opened on schedule on Sept. 17, even though part of the building was without power.
“We have power in places where it’s necessary, natural light will reach into classrooms and we will open windows to keep fresh air moving into the building until power is restored,” Principal Jon Bonneville said in a Facebook post. The school said it would communicate changes in the plan if necessary.
The cities of Apple Valley and Burnsville offered curbside pick up for residents in areas with significant damage. In Burnsville, pickup was offered for the South River Hills; Irving/Thomas; Judicial/150th/Oakwood/Deerwood; Echo Park; Carriage Lane/Southpoint and Greenhaven neighborhoods.
For other residents with more minor damage, Burnsville and Apple Valley also provided free-residential drop off site for tree debris. Burnsville’s is at the compost site off of 21st Street behind Dodge of Burnsville. Apple Valley’s is in the parking lot of Galaxie Park.
Apple Valley noted that some residents asked why outdoor warning sirens did not sound before the storm. At the time of the event, the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the metro area including portions of Dakota County.
“Apple Valley and surrounding cities in Dakota County own and maintain an outdoor warning siren system, which is managed by the central public safety dispatch service provider, the Dakota Communications Center (DCC). The outdoor warning sirens are set off by the DCC when: 1) There is a tornado warning 2) There is a severe storm warning with sustained winds of 70 mph or greater as provided by the NWS or 3) When requested by first responders,” the city said on its website. “Since the storm of Sept. 17 did not meet any of these criteria, the outdoor warning siren system was not activated by the DCC.”
Ahasic said the confirmed tornadoes touched down for such a short duration, that they were only confirmed after National Weather Service staff assessed the damage in the field.
“In the middle of night, we’re not gonna get any reports and especially with how short lived they were,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.