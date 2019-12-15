Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, participated in a press conference Monday announcing the new statewide Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus. The new caucus will focus on growing clean energy in Minnesota and combatting the effects of climate change.
Senate DFL Clean Energy and Climate Caucus members represent districts across the state from rural to suburban to urban districts. The caucus plans to hold public listening sessions, meet to discuss possible legislation, and work to amplify the voices of Minnesotans who want to see the state take action on climate change.
“We all know the science behind climate change is irrefutable,” Clausen said in a press release. “Five of my six grandchildren play hockey and at Thanksgiving on of my grandkids said to me that he thinks the local skating ponds aren’t frozen because of climate change. That statement really hit home that kids as young as my grandchildren are worried about climate change. If children can understand how climate changes effects their lives and future, I feel like we all have a responsibility to work toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren. I am proud to be a part of this caucus and hope we can work together for positive change to lessen the effects of climate change in Minnesota.”
Clausen serves Senate District 57, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and a portion of Lakeville.
