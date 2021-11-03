Apple Valley is where Eagle Brook Church’s eighth permanent campus will now be located.
The City Council approved plans Oct. 28 related a request from Menard Inc., and Eagle Brook Church to allow for construction of a 58,139-square-foot building and 585-space parking lot at the former Apple Valley Menards site.
Church representatives said they are excited to be “part of this amazing community” and can’t wait to partner alongside the city and residents.
The church was proposing to move to the Apple Valley Menards space at 14960 Florence Trail, which sits on a 13.86-acre property at the northwest corner of Florence Trail and Flagstaff Avenue. The vacant store is 160,796 square feet with a 453-space surface parking lot and a 3.8-acre outdoor lumberyard. The church’s plans call for removing all but 42 parking spaces, the east 102,657 square feet of the existing building, the lumberyard and the perimeter fencing surrounding it.
The remaining 58,139 square feet of the existing building will be used for the church. The south parking lot will be reconfigured to include 219 spaces, add 186 spaces east of the proposed building and 180 spaces north of the building, according to the city.
Vehicle access to the site will be through the existing drive approach along Florence Trail and a new driveway along Flagstaff Avenue.
The modifications to Flagstaff Avenue for the new entrance will include adding a northbound left/through lane from Florence Trail to the existing left turn lane at 147th Street West and adding a southbound right-turn lane at the driveway. Access will continue between the church and the adjacent Sam’s Club to the west.
Eagle Brook Church started in a living room in 1948 and grew, first starting in its White Bear Lake campus. Further growth led to building a second location in Lino Lakes. The church has five other permanent campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Ham Lake, Spring Lake Park and Woodbury. There are also mobile sites at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Rochester and Wayzata.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
