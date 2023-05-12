av russell retires 1 web.jpg

Chuck Russell retired as Apple Valley’s fire chief on May 9. From left are Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw, Russell and City Administrator Tom Lawell during a retirement gathering for Russell on April 27.

 City of Apple Valley photo

Will continue to be involved as paid on-call firefighter

When Chuck Russell joined the Apple Valley Fire Department in 1983, the city’s population was 24,304 and the department had 319 total calls for service that year.

av russell retires 2 web.jpg

Chuck Russell, pictured with Apple Valley Fire Department mascot Sparky, retired as the Fire Department’s chief on May 9.

Tags

Load comments