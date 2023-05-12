Will continue to be involved as paid on-call firefighter
When Chuck Russell joined the Apple Valley Fire Department in 1983, the city’s population was 24,304 and the department had 319 total calls for service that year.
In 2022, the city’s population was estimated at 55,638 and the department’s total calls for service was 2,372. Through the decades, Russell has also seen changes with fire station renovations, paid on-call firefighters being given the option to work duty crew shifts and most recently, helping to kick off the replacement of the existing Fire Station No. 2.
Russell, 58, marked a new chapter in his firefighting career by retiring as the department’s chief on May 9. His service with the department is not fully over, as he said he still plans to continue being involved as a paid on call firefighter. Matt Nelson, who was promoted from deputy fire chief to fire chief in April, took over the chief duties on May 10.
“It’s been a real honor to serve both the community and the firefighters. I think we’ve got a very strong department. The morale is really quite good. They’re happy to be at work,” Russell said.
The city honored Russell for his service by presenting him with a marble apple and a key to the city during the April 27 City Council meeting. City Administrator Tom Lawell said Russell is a humble leader who has empowered firefighters to do their best job and he has always cared about their safety.
“Suffice it to say, that you made our department and our community immeasurably better. You built a culture of excellence,” Lawell said to Russell at the meeting.
Russell said he made the decision about a year ago to step down from the chief role in 2023 after working in that position since 2019.
“So, 40 years is a long time to be in the fire service,” he said.
Russell was raised in Apple Valley, graduating from Apple Valley High School in 1983. He attended Southview Elementary and Valley Middle School before completing high school. Russell and his wife have three grown children.
He was exposed to firefighting from a young age because his father was one of the department’s early members when he joined in 1969. Then called the Lebanon Fire Department, it was started in 1966. His father worked with the department for 30 years.
“It was a neat experience,” Russell said of working with his father in the department. “He was always an upper level officer ... when I started at the stations, so we got to see each other quite a bit and work together a bunch; but not too often ride in the same truck.”
Russell went through testing for some fire departments in the mid 1980s with hopes of landing a full-time firefighting position but that didn’t pan out for him at the time.
He got serious about trying for a full-time firefighting career again around 2002. Before that he worked in a basic life support ambulance; transported wheel chairs; owned a company that transported patients from hospitals, nursing homes and private residences to doctor appointments, and worked in the computer training field.
Russell was accepted into the Richfield Fire Department as a full-time firefighter in 2004 and worked there until he was hired as a full-time deputy chief with the Apple Valley Fire Department in 2013. He continued serving with the Apple Valley Fire Department during all of the different jobs he held, including his time with Richfield. Currently the only full-time paid staff at the Apple Valley Fire Department are the chief, deputy chief, fire marshal, fire inspector and administrative assistant. The rest are part-time paid on-call firefighters.
Russell has held the ranks of captain, district chief, assistant chief and deputy chief during his time with Apple Valley.
“I’ve served in almost every different role,” he said, noting that the Fire Department’s command structure has been restructured over the years.
Russell was the third full-time chief after the department moved to that structure. The newspaper reported in 2019 that Russell was the seventh in the department’s overall history.
Since Nelson was named the deputy chief in 2019, Russell has been “showing him the ropes of what my job is,” he said. This practice has been consistent with the department’s tradition of promoting chiefs from within and the department is “real big into training and certifications,” he added.
“We have a strong officer corps that are all given different tasks to do. So we’re constantly training, firefighters, captains lieutenants,” he said. “All those different ranks are picking up different pieces as they grow in the department.”
Russell said he believes the department is headed in a good direction and he hopes he’s set up the department to stay in the same direction for many years to come. He added many departments are having difficulty with recruitment and retention.
“Working in the paid on-call model, implementing the duty crew that we did ... has really helped maintain our paid on-call fire department because they’re handing times when it used to be a little tougher,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
