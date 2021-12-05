Second event weekend
slated for Dec. 11 and 12
Christmas in the Village lights up pathways to generations past.
Dakota City Heritage Village in Farmington hosts two weekends of old-fashioned festive traditions that can educate youngsters and serve as a holiday family gathering venue.
The 1900-era outdoor museum hosted a community tree lighting ceremony Dec. 4 around the bandstand. Local choirs performed beautiful harmonies and costumed interpreters volunteered to bring history and holiday traditions to life.
The community gathered for selfies and group smartphone photos inside the glowing bandstand by the old-fashioned, towering Christmas tree donated by Castle Rock Bank and decorated with rainbow string lights.
Families who visit next weekend can learn how generations past celebrated at the second weekend of Christmas in the Village slated for Dec. 11 and 12.
Guests can snuggle while enjoying a memorable, horse-drawn trolley ride while being transported back in history of what life was like more than 100 years ago.
The museum town buildings framed with lights are the original buildings that once stood open for business in local townships and cities across Dakota County.
Children can delight with wonder when they visit St. Nick and share childlike Christmas wishes inside The Depot. Families can learn how generations past readied for Christmas with modest traditions to celebrate Christmas inside the Harris House.
Guests can shop for old-fashioned small gifts, souvenirs and candy sticks inside the General Store and Gift Shop. Dakota City volunteers will demonstrate craftsmanship and trades inside the Millinery, Harris House, Carpenter Shop and Drug Store.
If music transports you toward a lighter holiday mood, come hear beautiful Christmas carols sung by choirs whose aim is to bring joy with harmonies and familiar songs. All guests will be invited to have fun in an old-fashioned sing along of Christmas carols.
The New Dimensions Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and Students of Erin’s Music Lessons will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the church.
Carloads of visitors can enjoy the festive lights from afar any night leading up to Christmas by driving through Dakota City.
The Christmas in the Village annual celebration is worth the time and drive into Farmington.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
