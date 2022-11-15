Dakota City Heritage Village at the Dakota County Fairgrounds in Farmington is preparing to welcome guests at the Christmas in the Village.
The annual holiday event will be open two weekends from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
Due to the pandemic some holiday displays were only offered via drive-through the past couple of years.
Village Volunteers are now decorating buildings inside and outside with holiday lights and decorations.
Organizers want visitors to experience the sights, scents and sounds of the season through the village’s dazzling lights. There will be Christmas music and sing-a-longs in the church, the smell of wood burning stoves and sounds of horses with jingle bells that pull guests on the trolley through the village grounds.
Old-fashioned chores will be demonstrated in the Millinery Shop and the Harris House, and guests can find old-fashioned candy and goods for sale as gifts at the Gift Shop and General Store.
Guests can enjoy toasty hot chocolate and cider, along with warm soups inside the Drug Store.
Children can bring letters for Santa Claus into the Dakota City Post Office along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Envelopes should not be sealed as Santa’s helpers will read the letters and share them with Santa. Children will receive a letter back from the North Pole and Santa in December.
Santa Claus will be making a visit to Farmington to visit with children inside The Depot.
One new offering this year will be a new model railroad display to showcase holiday-themed trains running around a festive winter scene in the village library. This is courtesy of The Minnesota Garden Railway Society.
Admission is $5 and children under 5 years are admitted for free. Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.dakotacity.org, or call (651) 460-8050 and press 1.
