A student from Washington browses the displays at Bible Mission International’s Bible exhibit in Apple Valley in 2022.

Bible Mission International makes Apple Valley its new home

Apple Valley has become home to an exhibit and art gallery that includes a Bible from 1570 and reprints of works from artists like Leonard da Vinci and Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn.

Home-schooled students work on an activity after going through a short lesson on the paintings featured in front of them at Bible Mission International’s Bible-themed art gallery in Apple Valley.
This Bible from 1570 is one of the artifacts featured in Bible Mission International’s Bible exhibit in Apple Valley.
Yevy Kopylov of Bible Mission International discusses the Biblical themed paintings featured in the nonprofit’s art gallery in Apple Valley. Bible Mission also has a Bible exhibit at the site.
Bible Mission International opened its Bible exhibit and art gallery to the public in August 2022. A part of the Bible exhibit is shown here.

