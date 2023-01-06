Bible Mission International makes Apple Valley its new home
Apple Valley has become home to an exhibit and art gallery that includes a Bible from 1570 and reprints of works from artists like Leonard da Vinci and Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn.
The attraction is housed in the former Ramalynn Montessori Academy space at 15004 Glazier Ave. and is run by Bible Mission International, a Christian nonprofit. The site also serves as the offices for Bible Mission.
The Biblically-focused exhibit and art gallery opened to the public in August 2022 after nearly a year of renovations, according to Yevy Kopylov, who handles public relations for Bible Mission.
“We want to educate the public of the Bible,” he said.
In 1983, Bible Mission developed from the ministry of the Slavic Gospel Association. It works to equip churches in Turkey, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Romania, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and Moldova with resources to do outreach in their communities. Its ministries include constructing worship buildings, conducting Christian youth summer camps, child sponsorship, supporting widows with food and other necessities, and providing Christmas gifts to children, according to Bible Mission’s website.
The organization also offers a “Bible Truck,” which is a mobile exhibition that focuses the history of the Bible and Bible Mission hosts interns who assist in different ministries.
Kopylov said before purchasing its Apple Valley site, Bible Mission International previously rented space in Edina but that location was inadequate for the organization’s needs as it continued to grow. So, Bible Mission looked around the metro for a space that could house a Bible exhibit and art gallery.
The Bible exhibit, called “From Sinai to the Present Day,” has many artifacts behind glass, but there are also hand-on elements including a replica of a Gutenberg printing press that visitors can try. The artifacts range from modern Bibles, cassette tapes with the audio Bible on them and an ancient codex on loan from a university professor to objects used to smuggle the Bible into places where it was forbidden. The artifacts were provided through donations or are on loan.
The exhibit focuses on the birth of the Bible, how it was written, who wrote it, how it was translated, how it has endured through the centuries and how the Bible has been distributed.
“At Bible Mission we have a great desire to revive people’s interest in the Bible,” according to a pamphlet about the exhibit.
The art galley inhabits a different room in the building and includes over 60 Biblical themed reprints of paintings by more than 30 artists from around the world including Carl Bloch, Vasily Polenov, Heinrich Hoffman and Thomas Cole. The art spans different eras and depicts different Biblical scenes and also ideas. The themes represented in the space are creation to ascension; the greatness of the creator and the meaning of life; the beauty of creation and depravity of man and the unceasing call of God’s love and the response of humans.
“The theme of these paintings is what unites them and makes them interesting, bringing God glory,” according to a pamphlet about the gallery.
Since opening, the building has hosted tours for churches, people visiting from out of state for conventions, Christian schools and homeschool groups. There have been as many as 300 students on one tour, Kopylov said.
The groups have been providing feedback and Bible Mission will be adding more features where it can. The tours offer curriculum and activities for K-12 students.
“We’re expanding pretty quick; and people knowing, ‘Hey, this is pretty good and this is a really good education.’ So I feel like that’s gonna grow pretty quick,” Kopylov said.
Kopylov said traffic in the building has been slowly growing but Bible Mission is working to spread awareness about its new resource.
“Our primary (purpose) is to disperse good news to people,” he said.
The gallery and exhibit are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about Bible Mission International, call 952-595-6000 or visit www.biblemission.us.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.