A new Chipotle restaurant is coming to Apple Valley.
On June 10, the City Council approved plans related to the construction of the 2,325-square-foot restaurant on a 3.21-acre lot in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
The restaurant site is part of a 9.5-acre first phase of a 34-acre commercial development within Orchard Place and bordered by 155th Street West to the north, Pilot Knob Road on the east, 157th Street West to the south and a townhome development to the west. The City Council has already approved a 6,500-square-foot car wash facility, two multi-tenant buildings and a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the area.
The plans call for the Chipotle to be a 100-seat restaurant, which will include drive-thru window service accessed from the east side of the building as part of its operation, according to the city.
A 250-square-foot outdoor dining area is planned for the west side of the building.
Access to the site will be through internal streets that connect to 155th and 157th streets west. Parking for Chipotle will be provided by a 168-space parking lot that will be shared with the other buildings in the area. A bicycle rack will be installed on the south side of the outdoor dining area.
– Patty Dexter
