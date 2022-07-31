A sea of purple Minnesota Vikings football fans congregated Saturday for the first day of training camp to celebrate a new season of possibility at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
Back Together is the theme for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings training camp that runs each day from July 30 to Aug. 18. This camp will be 62nd training camp that becomes part of Minnesota Vikings history.
This year's camp will be the fifth camp hosted on the sprawling Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
The family centric camp features 14 open practices, the Kids Zone, afternoon practices, player autographs, giveaways, along with opportunities to tour the Minnesota Vikings Museum that offers multiple exhibits, historical artifacts and a 360 degree Gameday Experience.
In 2022, the Minnesota Vikings camp will host 10 padded practices and four unpadded sessions. Unpadded practices will be free for all attendees, while eight of the padded sessions will be free for those ages 17 and younger and $5 for adults.
Two premier practices will be available at $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches tall. A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will be directed to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
Other ticket offers, including all-inclusive food and beverage options, are also available for purchase.
The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers for joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, leading up to the Week 2 preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Fans must reserve general admission digital tickets in advance for all open training camp practices at the Land O’Lakes practice fields. Up to 4,000 digital tickets will be available to reserve each day. Capacity for the night practice at TCO Stadium is set at 7,000.
For the premier practices, Back Together Saturday on July 30 and the Night Practice at TCO Stadium 5-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, admission will be $10 for adults; $5 for children 17 and younger; free for children under 36-inches tall
For the padded practices August 1, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 17 and 18, admission is $5 for adults; free for children 17 and younger.
For the non-padded practices Aug. 2, 7, 12, 16, there is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.