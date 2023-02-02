Guests can enjoy a warming house, pond hockey, ice skating and a USA Curling Experience, along with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, inflatables and an ice bar with hot chocolate, smores and fire pits to keep guests warm.
Professional ice carving artists were on site Saturday, Jan. 28 with power tools and created a variety of cool Minnesota Vikings frozen art that glistened in the sunlight and shined with colored spotlights in the evening.
Eagan Vikings Lakes is hosting the Winter SKOLstice festival now through Feb. 19 at Viking Lakes in Eagan.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Winter SKOLstice guests can warm up with fun, interactive games like this frozen ice air hockey table as this family is playing a game during the Eagan winter festival.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Guests can enjoy a warming house, pond hockey, ice skating and a USA Curling Experience, along with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, inflatables and an ice bar with hot chocolate, smores and fire pits to keep guests warm.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
This frozen Minnesota Vikings jersey honors wide receiver Adam Thielen and was a favorite spot for fans to capture this memory on their smartphones.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Professional ice carving artists were on site Saturday, Jan. 28 with power tools and created a variety of cool Minnesota Vikings frozen art that glistened in the sunlight and shined with colored spotlights in the evening.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Inside the ice maze wall was a glowing Star Wars Baby Yoda sculpture that attracted many guests to stop and take selfies at the Winter SKOLstice in Eagan.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Children and families enjoyed seeing and talking with favorite storybook princesses during the festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Winter SKOLstice festival.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Children and families enjoyed seeing and talking with favorite storybook princesses during the festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Winter SKOLstice festival.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Gentle, beautiful reindeer were on site for guests to see up close and pet during the Eagan winter festival.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Frigid temperatures led many to stay warm in front of cozy fire pits and under warm heated lanterns.
Eagan Vikings Lakes is hosting the Winter SKOLstice festival now through Feb. 19 at Viking Lakes in Eagan.
Frigid temperatures on Saturday, Jan. 28 did not detract families from showing up to check out the glistening, intricate ice sculptures and lighted Minnesota Ice Maze passages.
Guests can enjoy a warming house, pond hockey, ice skating and a USA Curling Experience, along with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, inflatables and an ice bar with hot chocolate, smores and fire pits to keep guests warm.
Check out this slideshow showcasing frozen ice sculptures and fun ways families showed up to celebrate winter in Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.