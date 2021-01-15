Cedar Park Elementary students have scored high in a recent WordMasters Challenge.
WordMasters Challenge is a national competition for third- through eighth-grade students and encourages growth in verbal and vocabulary reasoning. More than 125,000 students from around the country participate in the challenge, according to Jennifer Siebenaler, Cedar Park gifted and talented development specialist.
The contest addresses higher-level word comprehension and verbal reasoning by challenging students to finish analogies based on relationships among words they have learned. The challenges bases the analogies on special vocabulary lists, developed for each grade and difficulty levy by experienced teachers. Participants are encouraged to study the analogies before each meet, Siebenaler said.
“Excellence in the competition will require both a mastery of the meanings of the vocabulary words (of a difficulty appropriate to each grade level) and thoughtful reasoning about the relationships between these words and more familiar language used in the competition’s analogies,” she said.
Cedar Park has participated in WordMasters for the last three years, Siebenaler said.
Siebenaler said recent Cedar Park winners in WordMasters are:
• Eli Olson, third grade, Grades 2-3 contest, perfect score of 20/20 and first place for the whole school;
• Adhira Nanthakumar, third grade, Grades 2-3 second place, score of 18/20 and second place for the whole school;
• Sarah Nanam Kumar, fifth grade, Grades 4-5 contest, score of 17/20 and third place for whole school;
• Selam Teklu, first place for second grade, score of 16/20;
• Isaac Jaeger, first place for second grade, score of 16/20.
Student voices
Some of the winners offered their thoughts about WordMasters.
Eli said he did not do as well during his first competition in November. He spent more time preparing for the next one.
“I did lots of practice tests and went through practice slides with my parents. This test was also more to my strengths in math than the last one. Now I am spending my time learning about math skills I haven’t learned yet like mean, mode, and median,” he said.
Adhira said she feels proud and confident about her WordMasters score.
“It felt exciting and it taught me that winning is nice but losing is also because I learn from my mistakes,” she said.
Sarah was excited and happy because she won. She prepared by studying all the definitions of words and practicing them online.
“I enjoyed learning the definitions of new words and felt great participating in the challenge,” she said. “I can’t wait to use these big words in real life.”
Selam said she was happy about winning first place. She practiced every day online and with a WordMaster worksheet provided by Siebenaler.
“It was fun learning new word like de Javu and by practicing every day, I can learn more new words,” she said.
Isaac said this was his first WordMaster competition. He didn’t expect to get first place for all second-graders.
“I was extremely nervous at first because I didn’t know what to expect. I wanted to do a good job and make everyone proud of me,” he said.
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.