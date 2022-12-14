Head baker Ed Hobbs retires, will mentor grandsons
A giant gingerbread creation at Sweet Kneads Bakery called “Holidays Look So Pretty High Above the City” is the creative genius of award-winning baker Ed Hobbs, as he says it is his gift to the community upon his pending retirement.
It is evidence of his devotion to the bakery now being running by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Melissa, and his grandsons. He plans to retire in February after nearly 30 years with Farmington Bakery under different owners.
The details of this gingerbread city bring it to life with $200 worth of jewel-like candies such as peppermint sticks, red and white gummy rings and Lego-shaped sweet and sour candies.
“The kids get a kick out of it and I am a big kid, too,” Ed said. He has worked in the baking industry since high school. His pathway to sugar and flour could have risen if he pursued further college. Hobbs, 66, recalls he earned a full-ride scholarship to study aerospace engineering after he scored in the top 96% on his SAT while attending high school in Sioux City, Iowa.
As a self-taught baker, he began working at a bakery in high school and he loved it all. Some would say he never worked a day in his 48 years as a baker.
Hobbs has worked many 80-hour weeks at two bakeries that include Farmington Bakery and Cub Foods Bakery in Minneapolis known as Jerry’s Cub Foods. He has worked at other bakeries during his career that he sadly said “have gone down the tubes.” But he always remained devoted to Farmington Bakery. Hobbs admits he usually only naps each night and arrives at the Farmington Bakery around 1 a.m. to mix and bake the fresh breads and homemade pastries. There are baking staff who come in to help as well.
Ed’s son Steve Hobbs speaks to his father’s devotion and dedication to baking with the sole purpose of making others happy.
Steve said his father has been such a positive influence in his life, saying he is a big reason he chose to follow in his footsteps. Steve and Melissa, owners of Sweet Kneads, recently purchased a second bakery in Cannon Falls.
“My dad’s 100 percent bakery and has been a huge advocate of the family and growing and expanding the bakery. He has shared his knowledge and is now training the grandsons as a mentor,” Steve said.
Kim Birch, head cake decorator for three years in Farmington, reports how much fun it was to build the gingerbread masterpiece that aims bring big smiles to all at 216 Oak St. in downtown Farmington.
“I decorated the gingerbread house displays on the rooftops,” Birch said, who said her children enjoy the city that lights up and glows in the dark.
Birch designed rooftop scenes depicting a dog park, a church, Christmas carolers, and a skating rink, along with other childlike features that include two large reindeer, a music box with moving parts, and dancing teddy bears.
A quiet, humble man of few words, Ed said: “I kind of get into these projects every year, and I have been doing it for 10 years, different ones so I kind of have a formula to build sturdy ones. If you do it the right way, you can keep them for a couple years,” Hobbs said.
As part of the display, Steve put a color copy of his dad’s face on the back of the gingerbread house, and Ed’s mother made a Santa Claus who wears a baker’s hat with “Ed” written on it.
“Mom and I used to do projects at her home, and today I just do it for the enjoyment of other people,” Hobbs said.
In his retirement, Ed plans to work in his shop in the basement of the bakery, and he looks forward to mentoring his sons and teaching them all the tricks of the trade and sharing his favorite recipes.
Like father, like son, Ed said it means a lot to him that his son and now grandsons are following in his footsteps. The Sweet Kneads Farmington Bakery will be in good hands, he said, “for generations to come.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.