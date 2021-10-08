School districts, companies seeing fewer applicants
Tom Severson oversees multiple busing operations and sometimes fills in as a bus driver in addition to his normal duties.
Over the last year though, he’s been required to wear the bus driver hat more frequently. The companies he manages include Minnesota Coaches Inc., Marschall Line Inc., Mid-County Bus Co. and Ready Bus Co.
“Last year, I think at our year-end meeting I said I probably drove to even the course of last year more than I had in probably the previous 10 years combined,” Severson said. “That has now even increased, escalated this year.”
Severson said his employer has contracts with the Farmington School District for regular school routes and extracurricular activities, and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District for historically special education routes. Marschall Line is the operating company in Farmington that serves both Farmington and District 196.
“We have also covered some regular routes as well, but this year is a whole different situation and that you know, with their shortages that they’ve experienced,” he said of District 196. “We’ve been asked to do more and we are doing more for them both on the special ed and on the regular ed side. So we’re helping out as much as we can to fill their void.”
Hiring for bus drivers occurs year round but Severson has noticed fewer applications coming in. It’s a trend that’s being felt by other bus companies or school districts with their own fleets. He said other full-time employees with other duties have also increasingly filled in to drive.
Severson said between 130 and 140 drivers are usually employed between the two contracts, including the charter driver pool for the non-school routes. Typically they usually need to hire between six and 12 drivers based on the numbers they lose from the previous year over the summer time. Over the last year, they were closer to needing to hire closer to 20 to get the numbers where they needed to be.
“Going into the school year, we probably were still around, you know, five to eight drivers short, that would include our charter driver pool that we could have started the year out with and really feel comfortable. That number is kind of maintained right there,” he said.
District 196 has its own transportation department and fleet of buses it operates. It maintains approximately 220 vehicles, which is the largest district-owned bus fleet in the state, according to its website.
Transportation Coordinator Karen Dayon said a large number of drivers retired at the end of the school year, which put the district short this school year. The district has historically drawn a lot of applicants but that hasn’t been the case this year. This year the district has 192 drivers compared to usually employing more than 200 of them.
“As far as applicants go there, they’re not jumping,” she said. “They’re just not a lot out there right now.”
District 196 still needs about 20 drivers to be at the optimal staffing level, according to Dayon. There seem to be a variety of factors affecting the shortage including the COVID-19 pandemic and older people deciding to stay home instead of entering the workforce, she added. Dayon said some extracurricular activities have been more difficult to cover. The district asks its contractor to fill what it cannot do, but those have been difficult.
“We’re combining trips. Some groups are choosing to drive themselves; we’re adjusting times so then we can get a bus there,” she said. “We’re trying to be a bit more creative in that aspect of combining trips.”
Lakeville Area Schools and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District both contract with Schmitty & Sons in Lakeville for their district bus transportation. Schmitty employees nearly 700 people, with about 500 of those being bus drivers. In addition to driving for school districts, the company has school bus charters and also has transit drivers.
The last year has been more challenging for hiring bus drivers and they’ve heard the same from other bus companies, said Kristen Babcock, talent acquisition and marketing manager.
Babcock said Schmitty has not had difficulty in filling bus schedules or routes so far. Because the company is employee-owned, most of them also fill in as drivers as needed.
“That includes ... even when we need a bus aid for some of our special education buses,” she said.
When asked what the company does to attract applicants, Babcock said Schmitty has participated in a transportation fair, put up road signs and billboards, done television commercials and has an employee referral program. With the referral program, a bonus is offered to the employee and the candidate they refer if they stay for 90 days.
Dayon said the district has tried many things over the years to attract candidates and still finds that word of mouth from current drivers is the biggest draw. She has heard of other bus companies offering signing bonuses, but the district hasn’t made a similar change because of its existing union contract.
“There’s a lot of people that have upped their wages, are giving bonuses and that just doesn’t seem to have made a big difference,” she said. Severson also said referrals from existing bus drivers and the referral program for them continues to be the best way to attract candidates. They have also moved to offering sign-up bonuses for new employees.
Many new applicants have been unaware of the signing bonus but it’s still paid to them. It has helped slightly but not as much as some might think, Severson said.
“What we have found in this industry, quite frankly, and probably most is that you may not be attracting the right person by having to offer a bonus they might be just looking for that instant gratification, that instant payout,” he said. “Those are the ones we don’t necessarily see stay.”
Dayon, Babcock and Severson all said applicants must have a good driving record and undergo training before they can get behind the wheel. They said the career can be rewarding for those who decide to pursue it.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
