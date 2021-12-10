Plans to open at new site in early 2022
An Burnsville church with 25 years of serving that community, plans to move to a new home in Apple Valley in early 2022.
Destiny Christian Church, which currently shares space with Gateway Academy at 12119 16th Ave. S. in Burnsville, closed on purchasing the vacant former Coldwell Banker Burnet building at 7741 147th St. W. in Apple Valley on Aug. 31. The church began renovating the building in October and hopes to be fully moved and open at the new site by March or April 2022, according to Tyler Braucht and his wife, Jessica Braucht, co-pastors at Destiny Church and Lakeville residents.
According to Dakota County property records, the former Coldwell Banker building is 15,160 square feet and was built in 2006. Jessica said while some of the biggest changes include taking down walls, adding to the rest rooms, the church is still retaining many decorative elements.
“We’ve been in this in this location, this community and Destiny has been a staple of this community now for over 20 years. But we are so excited to reach a whole new community a ... whole new crowd of people there in Apple Valley,” Tyler said. “The mission statement of our church is to reach the lost, restore the fallen and renew the passion. So we just know that there’s a lot of people in Apple Valley that could use a church like Destiny.”
Destiny is a non-denominational church founded by Tyler’s parents, pastors Joe and Vicki Braucht in 1994. According to Tyler, visitors have said Destiny leaves room for the Holy Spirit to move in the service. Services don’t always stay on a set structure and room is left for times of prayer and ministry.
The church encourages people to come as they are.
“Everyone from every walk of life is welcome. We’ve got everyone from ... young families of babies, young adults to ... the elderly people that still like to come; so we attract people from every walk of life,” Tyler said, adding the church has no specific dress code and it tends to be more casual in its approach. “We’ve got some of that older generation that still believes in wearing their Sunday best. And then we’ve got the younger ... crowd that comes in their jeans and tennis shoes and denim jackets.
The congregation first met at McGuire Middle School in Lakeville until it outgrew the space. In 1996, the church moved to its existing location, a former warehouse. Jessica said Destiny leased the building until 2004 when the church purchased the entire building. The church also has a campus in Owatonna.
Eventually, the church leased part of the Burnsville building to allow Gateway Academy to move in. Tyler said the church’s goal was to be a debt-free ministry, so it decided to put the building up for sale so it could purchase another facility with cash. An investor bought the building this past spring and agreed to give the church up to two years to find another home.
Tyler said the church looked for a couple years for a new building before it sold its current location.
“There wasn’t really a whole lot out there that could work for a church. Everything we would look at was either too expensive, or it needed a lot of work,” he said. “And this opened up; we believe that God opened the door for this. We love the location.”
Tyler said one of the biggest drawbacks to its Burnsville location was the lack of visibility. The Apple Valley location has more visibility and will provide more parking for its members.
The church anticipates it will be able to move to two services not long after moving to the new location. Its congregation has between 150 to 200 members. The new site’s sanctuary will have a 200-seat capacity with room to expand.
When asked about the church’s plans to serve in the Apple Valley community, Tyler said there will be various outreaches the church can do. In the past, the church has handed out supplies to the homeless; hosted a food shelf or donated to local food shelves and provided Thanksgiving dinners to those in need along with supporting Operation Christmas Child, Toys for Tots and the Angel Tree program for prison ministries. He added the church will be open to wherever God leads.
“We want everyone that steps foot in our door, who calls Destiny home, to progressively get better; better in their finances, better in their marriage, better in their relationships, better in their families, better in their walk with God,” Tyler said. “So as long as people are getting better, we’re doing what we feel God’s called us to do.”
The Brauchts both said the church’s congregation is excited about the move. Jessica noted that Apple Valley is a sweet spot for them because they aren’t moving too far away. The new site will be more convenient for many people. Members come from around the south metro and other communities including Prior Lake and Eden Prairie, she said.
More information about Destiny Christian Church can be found at www.destinycc.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
